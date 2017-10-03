‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Leads CBS All Access To Another Record High Week Of Sign-Ups

Star Trek: Discovery has boldly led CBS’s streaming service to another week of record sign-ups.

This is the second straight week of record-breaking sign-ups for CBS All Access on the heels of Star Trek: Discovery‘s premiere on September 24th. The premiere also led ot a record high day and month for CBS All Access new subscriptions.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Consumer response to the launch of Star Trek: Discovery has been tremendous,” said Marc DeBevoise, President and COO, CBS Interactive in a statement. “The build up to the show’s premiere led us to a record-setting month, week and ultimately day of sign-ups. The second week of the series has also exceeded our expectations and is a credit to the brilliant and dedicated work of the show’s entire creative team and cast. We can’t wait for fans to see what comes next for the U.S.S. Discovery and its crew.”

Following the premiere of Star Trek: Discovery, CBS All Access’ daily growth in subscribers is up more than 200 percent year-over-year. Star Trek: Discovery is also “the most streamed premiere of a CBS show across digital platforms on record, measured against all CBS programming – both in front of and behind the CBS All Access paywall.”

The first three episodes of Star Trek: Discovery are currently available to stream on CBS All Access, with new episodes debuting weekly at 8:30 p.m. ET on Sundays on CBS All Access.

Star Trek: Discovery‘s first season will be split into two chapters. The eight-episode-long first chapter has now been increased to nine episodes, with the final episode of chapter one debuting on Sunday, Nov. 12. The second chapter, consisting of the remaining six episodes, will return in January 2018.