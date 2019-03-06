‘Star Trek: Discovery’: Spock Reunites With Pike in “If Memory Serves” Photos

Capt. Christopher Pike of the USS Enterprise is reunited with his science officer, Mr. Spock, in new photos from this week’s episode of Star Trek: Discovery.

At the conclusion of last week’s episode, Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) and Spock (Ethan Peck) set a course for Talos IV. The photos from this week’s episode, “If Memory Serves,” shows Burnham and Saru on the bridge of the USS Discovery with Pike (Anson Mount) and Saru (Doug Jones).

The photos also tease that the tension between Dr. Hugh Culber (Wilson Cruz) and Specialist Ash Tyler (Shazad Latif) may be coming to a head.

Anthony Rapp as Stamets; Wilson Cruz as Culber

Wilson Cruz as Culber; Anthony Rapp as Stamets

Patrick Kwok-Choon as Rhys; Anthony Rapp as Stamets; Doug Jones as Saru; Mary Wiseman as Tilly

Wilson Cruz as Culber; Shazad Latif as Tyler

Doug Jones as Saru; Shazad Latif as Tyler; Anson Mount as Captain Pike; Hannah Cheesman as Airiam 2.5

Ethan Peck as Spock; Sonequa Martin-Green as Burnham

Hannah Cheesman as Airiam 2.5; Doug Jones as Saru

Doug Jones as Saru; Ethan Peck as Spock; Sonequa Martin-Green as Burnham; Anson Mount as Captain Pike