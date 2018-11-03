‘Star Trek: Discovery’: L’Rell Will Struggle With Klingon Patriarchy in Season 2

The themes of Star Trek have often mirrored real-life struggles, be it racism or the Cold War, and Star Trek: Discovery Season Two will be no different.

The first season finale of Star Trek: Discovery saw L’Rell (Mary Chieffo) become the new Chancellor of the Klingon High Council, thanks in part to her literally having her finger the button of a weapon that could destroy the Klingon homeworld. But a doomsday device only gets you so far. L’Rell is still living in a patriarchal society, and that’s something Discovery will address.

“There’s a female Klingon leading a warfaring, mostly male-dominated race,” Star Trek: Discovery co-creator, executive producer, and showrunner Alex Kurtzman pointed out to IGN.

Executive producer Heather Kadin added, “And sometimes, it can be hard for women to have a position of power without being questioned. I don’t know if you are aware of that.”

Kurtzman went on to explain that L’Rell’s struggle will parallel the struggles of human women in our world.

“So it’s in the spirit of all great Trek,” said Kurtzman. “We’re mirroring so much of what is happening in our world now. And what she’s dealing with is what every woman who’s in a position like that, and not in a position like that, is dealing with when it comes to the way they are living in a patriarchy. So, very much, that is what we’re tackling. And L’Rell is strong, and she is … you know, she has to meet their fire with — not just fire, but actually real consideration and thoughtfulness and strategy. And it’s really interesting to see L’Rell grow into the leader that she becomes this season.”

L’Rell’s position is unlikely to cause any kind of seismic shift in Klingon culture – we know from Star Trek: The Next Generation and its spinoffs that women are still only allowed to serve on the council under special circumstance in the 24th century – but perhaps L’Rell‘s struggle will help bring Discovery to that familiar optimistic Star Trek tone in season two.

The struggle with the patriarchy may also explain what looks like an assassination attempt on the chancellor’s life in the most recent Discovery trailer.

The first season of Star Trek: Discovery is available to stream in its entirety on CBS All Access in the U.S., through CraveTV in Canada and through Netflix in other international markets.

Star Trek: Discovery Season Two is now filming in Toronto and will premiere on CBS All Access on January 17, 2019.