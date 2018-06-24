‘Star Trek: Discovery’: Watch Mary Chieffo Become the Klingon L’Rell in New Video

CBS Television Studios has released a new time-lapse video showing Star Trek: Discovery star Mary Chieffo being transformed into the Klingon L’Rell by Discovery‘s prosthetics and makeup team.

The video was released as part of CBS’ ongoing Emmy campaign for Star Trek: Discovery.

Chieffo has spoken previously about the process of turning into one of Star Trek’s Klingons, praising prosthetics supervisor James Mackinnon in particular.

“What’s a tribute to James is that he’s so respectful of the actor’s process,” Chieffo said. “So on days where I was like, ‘You know what, I just need quiet,’ or, ‘I just need to run my lines,’ he would let Rea Nolan, our dialect coach come in, even just for her to say the lines to me — because a lot of times when I’m getting the makeup applied, I can’t use my mouth. He was just very respectful of what I needed on a day-to-day basis.”

Of course, going through this process every day of filming requires something of the actor as well.

“I have a pretty high tolerance for — I hate to say pain because I was never in pain, but they knew that about me and so if I did ask for something, they were always really respectful of it,” Chieffo said. “I always felt in such good hands. It such a team effort. It’s all about the listening and communication. I feel so grateful that my first experience with prosthetics was with such an amazing team, that across the board, I feel like could talk to any of them, both on the creative side and the technical side.”

Star Trek: Discovery is hoping to be considered for the Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup for a Series category during Emmy Awards voting, as well as several other categories. Emmy voting is now underway and the nominees will be revealed on July 12th.

