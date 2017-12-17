‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Is One of Netflix’s Most-Watched Family Shows of 2017

Star Trek: Discovery is one of the shows most-watched on Netflix as a family in 2017.

Star Trek: Discovery came in at number four on Netflix’s list of “The Shows That Brought Us Together in 2017,” Behind Stranger Things, 13 Reasons Why, and A Series of Unfortunate Events.

“Whether for the adventure, Chief Hopper or bromance (#DadSteve), Netflix members ranked Stranger Things as the top show to watch together as a family,” the Netflix report reads. “Nostalgia also scored top points for family watching via Star Trek: Discovery, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life and Fuller House.”

Here’s Netflix’s complete list of show’s most-watched as a family:

Stranger Things 13 Reasons Why A Series of Unfortunate Events Star Trek Discovery Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life Riverdale Fuller House Chef’s Table Atypical Anne with E

This news may come as a surprise to or irk Star Trek: Discovery fans in the United States. While Star Trek: Discovery is available on Netflix in most foreign markets, the show is only available through CBS’s proprietary streaming service CBS All Access in the United States. However, we’ve discussed before why Star Trek fans shouldn’t get hung up on Star Trek: Discovery using CBS All Access as its platform.

Earlier this year, around the same time Star Trek: Discovery premiered, Netflix revealed which episodes of the Star Trek franchise were the most-watched on the streaming service and which shows were the most-binged. Star Trek: Voyager dominated that list, which may be surprising since the show has never received as much mainstream recognition as Star Trek: The Original Series or Star Trek: The Next Generation.

The infographic released by Netflix also revealed that New Year’s Day is the day that users binge the most on Netflix, so if you’re looking to get caught up on Star Trek: Discovery then that may make for great New Year’s resolution.

Star Trek: Discovery returns to CBS All Access in the United States on January 7, 2018. The series will return to Netflix and other services abroad on January 8, 2018.