‘Star Trek: Discovery’: Michael Burnham Reunites With Her Mother In New “Perpetual Infinity” Photos

Last week’s episode of Star Trek: Discovery finally revealed the identity of the mysterious Red Angel. In this week’s episode, “Perpetual Infinity,” the Discovery crew must deal with the consequences. The crew thought they were laying a trap for Michael Burnham from the future when they set out to capture the Red Angel. Instead, the woman who emerged from the Red Angel suit wasn’t Michael Burnham but Michael Burnham’s mother. Burnham believed her mother died during a Klingon attack on Doctari Alpha. It seems she escaped by using the Red Angel suit to time travel. She’s been guiding Discovery throughout this entire season.

Both of Burnham’s parents worked for Section 31. Together, they developed the Red Angel suit as part of Project Daedalus, a project built on Klingon time travel research and the Burnhams’ own theory that the periodic technological leaps forward experienced by civilizations across the universe could be attributed to time travel.

So what does Burnham do now? And how does Discovery proceed with stopping Control’s plan to eliminate all organic life in the universe? Fans will have to keep watching to find out.

Keep reading to see 16 new photos from “Perpetual Infinity.” New Star Trek: Discovery episodes become available to stream Thursdays at 8:30 p.m. ET on CBS All Access.

