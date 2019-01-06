‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Star Anson Mount Compares Captain Pike and Captain Kirk

Capt. Christopher Pike, the captain of the USS Enterprise before Capt. James T. Kirk, returns in Star Trek: Discovery Season Two. Anson Mount plays Pike and has given some thought as to how Pike and Kirk compare.

Mount says that Pike is a bit more of a stickler for Starfleet rules than his successor on the Enterprise.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Kirk has a swagger, and is good at thinking outside the box because he’s a rulebreaker,” Mount tells EW. “Pike is very by-the-book. He refers to the Starfleet code of conduct more often than not. What sets him apart from other captains, especially from Lorca, is he knows like any good leader the most precious resources is his crew. when he’s stuck, he’s not afraid to say, ‘I’m lost, anybody got a better idea?’ He uses the bridge as a bigger brain.”

Mount went into more detail about Pike’s leadership style in a Star Trek: Discovery Season Two featurette.

“Capt. Pike is the kind of captain who is aware that his most precious resource is his crew,” Mount says. “When we come into Season Two, the crew has had a tough time with a captain that they realized they couldn’t trust and I think Pike enters knowing that’s the wall he’s up against and has to disarm them very quickly.

“He is completely unafraid to admit he has no idea what the right decision is. He utilizes his crew as much as commands them. I think that’s a really good quality in a leader.”

After their experience with Capt. Lorca, Discovery star Sonequa Martin-Green, who plays Cmdr. Michael Burnham, says Discovery‘s crew is happy to have Pike aboard.

“Well, I think that Burnham is ready to have a more Starfleet-like experience with a captain,” laughs Martin-Green. “We all have a little PTSD from Lorca and what he did, and all his illicit behavior, so it’s good to return to normalcy. It’s good to return to principle, and it’s good to return to what Starfleet really is, where your captain is someone you really do look to, that leads you and guides you. And he has such a kindness, such a genuine … such a genuine quality to him. And as [Mount] said in the panel, he’s willing to admit when he’s wrong, and he understands the true strength of a mastermind. And so it’s moving us, and healing us at the same time.”

Are you looking forward to seeing Capt. Pike on Star Trek: Discovery? Let us know in the comments!

Star Trek: Discovery Season Two premieres January 17th on CBS All Access.