‘Star Trek: Discovery’: Rebecca Romijn Talks Becoming the New Number One

It was revealed during the Star Trek: Discovery Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con that the show’s second season would feature Rebecca Romijn as Captain Christopher’s Pike’s first officer, known only as Number One. Now the actress is speaking about the role for the first time.

At the Television Critics Association press tour, Romijn told Entertainment Tonight that she didn’t quite know what she was getting into with this Star Trek role at first.

“I didn’t know the full story. I was asked if I’d be interested in a somewhat iconic role in the series and I jumped at the chance,” Romijn told ET. “I was a Trekkie as a kid with the original series. After I was filled in with all the details — after I said ‘yes’ — oh man, I was floored. It was amazing.”

Romijn went on to say that she was “stunned” the first time she put on her Starfleet uniform.

“When they fit me, they fit me in the original gold uniform from Enterprise because Discovery takes place 10 years before the original series,” she said. “But when they fit me for that uniform, I was teary-eyed. Because Enterprise was shot in the ’60s, we’ve gone with a little bit of a ’60s flair, which is great. And being there on set, there’s a ’60s vibe on set. The production is amazing. Just walking through the stages up there, it’s gorgeous — really, really beautiful sets.”

Romijn seems as excited about the coming season’s story as the fans are.

“I’m working with Anson Mount, who plays an amazing Captain Pike, and we have discussed Mr. Spock. Mr. Spock has been a topic of conversation,” she shared. “You know more than I know! I can’t wait to see where it goes. We all wait for the scripts and we’ll see what happens.”

Shortly following the Hall H panel, Romijn took to social media to express how honored she is to be playing Number one.

“Just call me ‘Number One!’” Romijn tweeted shortly after the casting announcement was made. “Honored to play such an iconic character in Star Trek Canon originally played by the First Lady of Star Trek, Majel Barrett-Roddenberry!”

The first season of Star Trek: Discovery is available to stream in its entirety on CBS All Access in the United States, through CraveTV in Canada, and through Netflix in other international markets. Star Trek: Discovery Season Two is now filming in Toronto and will premiere in January 2019.