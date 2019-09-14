Star Trek: Discovery Wins Three Saturn Awards

Star Trek: Discovery took home three awards at this year’s Saturn Awards presentation. The CBS All Access series won the award for Best Streaming Science Fiction, Action & Fantasy Series. Other nominees in the category included Black Mirror, The Expanse, Lost in Space, Good Omens, Russian Doll, and Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan. Stars Sonequa Martin-Green and Doug Jones each took home individual awards. Martin-Green won for Best Actress in Streaming Presentation. Jones won for Best Supporting Actor in Streaming Presentation. Discovery earned five nominations, but could only win three total awards as Jones was nominated against co-stars Ethan Peck and Wilson Cruz in the same category.

The Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy and Horror Films presents the Saturn Awards each year to honor the best science fiction, fantasy, horror, and other genre fiction on television, streaming, and in film. This 45th presentation of the Saturn Awards was held at Avalon Hollywood. Star Trek: Discovery was the most-awarded streaming series at the event. It was tied for the second-most-nominated streaming series with Lost in Space, behind The Haunting of Hill House.

In February, CBS All Access renewed Star Trek: Discovery for its third season. Co-creator Alex Kurtzman will be joined by Michelle Paradise as co-showrunners.

“Michelle joined us midway through season two and energized the room with her ferocious knowledge of Trek,” Kurtzman said as part of the announcement. “Her grasp of character and story detail, her drive and her focus have already become essential in ensuring the Trek legacy, and her fresh perspective always keeps us looking forward. I’m proud to say Michelle and I are officially running Star Trek: Discovery together.”

Julie McNamara, executive vice president of original content at CBS All Access, added, “The massive success of Star Trek: Discovery‘s second season launch exceeded our expectations in both driving subscriber growth and generating a phenomenal response from Star Trek fans. With Alex Kurtzman and Michelle Paradise at the helm, we look forward to continuing Star Trek: Discovery‘s journey, growing the Star Trek franchise on CBS All Access and bringing fans new Star Trek stories for many years to come.”

The new season of Star Trek: Discovery is now filming in Toronto. The cast and creatives will be a part of the Star Trek Universe block of panels at New York Comic Con in October.

What do you think of Star Trek: Discovery winning at the Saturn Awards? Let us know in the comments.