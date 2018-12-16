‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Season 2 Extension Confirmed

Star Trek fans are getting an extra dose of Discovery in the show’s second season.

CBS All Access has confirmed that it is extending the sophomore season of Star Trek: Discovery by one episode. The original order was for 13 episodes, but Discovery‘s second season will now consist of 14 episodes in total.

The extension was first revealed by actor Anson Mount at the Christmas with the Captains event in New York. CBS confirmed the extension with the release of a new trailer and key art for the season.

Last year, CBS extended Star Trek: Discovery‘s first season in much the same way. Like Season Two, CBS ordered 13 episodes for Star Trek: Discovery‘s first season. During production, CBS extended that order to 15 episodes.

Here’s the new synopsis for the season:

“After answering a distress signal from the U.S.S. Enterprise, season two of Star Trek: Discovery finds the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery joining forces with Captain Christopher Pike on a new mission to investigate seven mysterious red signals and the appearance of an unknown being called the Red Angel. While the crew must work together to unravel their meaning and origin, Michael Burnham is forced to face her past with the return of her estranged brother, Spock.”

Discovery co-creator/showrunner Alex Kurtzman discussed what fans should expect from Spock.

“What gets me so excited about the story that we get to tell with Spock this season is that it’s the unwritten chapter of Spock,” Kurtzman said. “This is not the Spock that you know from the beginning of TOS, this is pre-TOS. He is not that formed Vulcan yet. His experience with the Red Angel and the signals has fried his logical brain. He cannot make sense of it. And he is emotionally ill-equipped to deal with it. So both logic and emotion are failing him, totally. And he is totally unsure of himself and trying to figure out how to make sense of the mystery and where he fits into the world. And it’s through his complicated relationship with his sister that he’s able to figure out how to become and actualize himself as the Spock that we know from TOS. And that’s really exciting to us because it in no way violates canon, it just builds on what’s been set before.”

CBS All Access also released a behind-the-scenes video with Discovery cast and crew teasing what to expect in Season Two.

The first season of Star Trek: Discovery is available to stream in its entirety on CBS All Access in the U.S., through CraveTV in Canada and through Netflix in other international markets.

Star Trek: Discovery Season Two is now filming in Toronto and will premiere on CBS All Access on January 17, 2019.