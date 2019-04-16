‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Season 2 Finale Photos Released

CBS has released new photos from part two of “Such Sweet Sorrow,” the final episode of Star Trek: Discovery‘s second season. The preview for the episode teases that the Discovery and the Enterprise will have to stand tall against the entire Section 31 fleet while Burnham attempts to time travel into the future with the data Control needs to fully evolve. Keep reading to see photos of Captain Pike (Anson Mount) and Number One (Rebecca Romijn) aboard the Enterprise, as well as photos of Cmdr. Burnham (SOnequa Martin-Green) and Phillipa Georgiou (Michelle Yeoh).

Showrunner/co-creator Alex Kurtzman, who co-wrote the two-part finale, assures fans that the finale will tie up several loose ends. “We are entirely aware of everyone’s questions and criticisms;” Kurtzman said. “I’ve read everything, and I see where everyone’s like, ‘Well, the spore drive never existed!’ and ‘What, Discovery was never around!’ and all of those things, we’re totally aware. You will get an answer.”

Kurtzman also says, “The first thing I will promise you is that we are totally aware of that and you will see us sync back around to where you expect to be, but not necessarily in the way that you expect it. And I think that that, that is one of the things, for me, that has always been the defining trait of Star Trek, is ‘How do you deliver the thing that you expect, that fans love, but how do you keep it fresh by always reinventing it just enough without breaking it?’ You have to keep making those bold choices to keep it relevant. And obviously when you do that you will always make controversial choices.”

What do you think will happen in the season finale of Star Trek: Discovery? Let us know in the comments. New Star Trek: Discovery episodes become available to stream Thursdays at 8:30 p.m. ET on CBS All Access.

