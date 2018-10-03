‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Season 2 Poster, Premiere Date Revealed

Star Trek: Discovery is nearly ready for its next mission.

CBS All Access has released the first teaser poster for Star Trek: Discovery Season Two. The poster features the Starfleet delta insignia and the strange red phenomena and beings that the new season’s first trailer hinted were tied to Spock’s mysterious disappearance.

Take a look below (via EW):

The poster also confirms that Star Trek: Discovery will return to CBS All Access in January 2019, as executive producer and co-creator Alex Kurtzman suggested at San Diego Comic-Con.

We have previously speculated that these red phenomena could connect Star Trek: Discovery with the Star Trek films set in the Kelvin timeline.

EW also reports that Rebecca Romijn, who plays the USS Enterprise’s first officer “Number One,” will moderate the Star Trek: Discovery New York Comic Con panel taking place this weekend.

While fans will have to wait until January for Star Trek: Discovery to return in full, they’ll only have to wait a couple more days to get a bite-sized serving of Star Trek. The new micro-series Star Trek: Short Treks premieres on Thursday, Oct. 4th with the episode “Runaway.” Short Treks is a series of four short films, each spotlighting a different Star Trek: Discovery. “Runaway” star Mary Wiseman as Sylvia Tilly. You can watch the episode’s trailer here.

Star Trek: Discovery Season Two is currently in production. The series stars Sonequa Martin-Green as Commander Michael Burnham. The second season will recast the iconic Mr. Spock, Burnham’s foster brother, with Ethan Peck. Martin-Green has teased big things from that family storyline.

“It’s incredible,” Martin-Green said during a panel at Fan Expo Canada. “I just think it’s genius to have us be set where we are, 10 years before TOS and to have Burnham be connected to that institution that is the family of Sarek and Amanda and Spock. I just am so appreciative of it. It’s so full. It’s so full, it’s wrought with everything. And then I end up being two degrees separated from Captain Pike and that’s really interesting too, to be able to have that sort of connection to the canon. I really loved that because one of the things we are doing in our iteration, on Star Trek: Discovery, is being our own thing, but also keeping that connection with us in the canon and having that connective tissue. So, I really appreciate it, and it is juicy!”

The first season of Star Trek: Discovery is available to stream in its entirety on CBS All Access in the U.S., through CraveTV in Canada and through Netflix in other international markets.

Star Trek: Discovery Season Two is now filming in Toronto and will premiere in early 2019.