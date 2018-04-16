‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Season 2 Production Begins

Production is now underway on the second season of the CBS All Access series Star Trek: Discovery.

Cast and crew have returned to Toronto to begin filming the second season’s premiere episode, which will be directed by series co-creator Alex Kurtzman.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For actor Doug Jones, this means a certain amount of sacrifice. The actor plays the Kelpien Saru and getting into all of that makeup and prosthetics require him to shave his head, a moment he shared with followers on Twitter.

Star Trek veteran Jonathan Frakes will direct two episode of Star Trek: Discovery Season Two and he wished the stars and producers to have a good shoot as work begins.

The Star Trek: Discovery writers room took to Twitter to ask fans what they’re most excited about in the coming season.

Production of Season 2 begins tomorrow! What are you most excited about?! #startrekdiscovery pic.twitter.com/MNeOCQBIdx — Star Trek Writers (@StarTrekRoom) April 16, 2018

Lastly, and perhaps most interesting, is that Wilson Cruz tweeted that he was unable to get to Toronto because his flight was canceled due to poor weather conditions. It is interesting that Cruz is headed to Toronto at all since his character, Dr. Hugh Culber, was killed in the first season of Star Trek: Discovery.

Anson Mount is also joining the cast this season as Captain Christopher Pike of the starship USS Enterprise. Pike sent a distress signal to the USS Discovery in the season finale episode of Discovery’s first season.

Are you excited for the new season of Star Trek: Discovery? Let us hear your thoughts in the comments!

The first season of Star Trek: Discovery is available to stream in its entirety on CBS All Access in the United States, through CraveTV in Canada, and through Netflix in other international markets.