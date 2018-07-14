‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Season 2 Photo Reveals New Saurian Character

Star Trek: Discovery will introduce some new characters to the Star Trek universe, including a new Starfleet officer named Linus, a member of the redesigned Saurian species.

The first look at Linus was revealed in Entertainment Weekly’s Comic-Con International: San Diego 2018 issue, along with the first look at Sonequa Martin-Green as commander Michael Burnham aboard the redesigned USS Enterprise.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Take a look at Linus below:

“His name is Linus, and he’s a Saurian,” Martin-Green tells EW. “We’ve seen his species before, so I’m excited to see if [fans] can pinpoint just exactly where.”

We can! The last time a Saurian appeared in Star Trek was as a background character in Star Trek: The Motion Picture in 1979. The species is best known for their brandy, which is quite popular in the Star Trek universe.

A new take on the Saurian species, as well as some brand new alien creations, was teased in the promotional video released by CBS when Star Trek: Discovery began production on season two.

Martin-Green also offered to vague teases about things to come in Discovery‘s second season.

“I can tell you that it’s going to be phenomenal,” Martin-Green says. “Beyond that, we’re really going to be digging into family. A lot of questions are going to be raised; some are going to be answered.”

This is not the first time that family has been teased a major theme in the second season of Star Trek: Discovery. Many fans have taken that to mean that Spock will appear on the show. If that is the case, CBS hasn’t yet announced the actor who will be playing Spock. If such an announcement is forthcoming, then Star Trek Discovery‘s Hall H panel at Comic-Con seems like the perfect time and place for it.

One character from the USS Enterprise who we know fans will be seeing in the show’s second season is Captain Christopher Pike, the Starfleet officer who commanded the Enterprise before James Kirk’s five-year mission. Played by Jeffrey Hunter in the original Star Trek pilot “The Cage,” the character will be played by Marvel’s Inhumans star Anson Mount in Star Trek: Discovery.

What do you think of the new look for Star Trek‘s Saurians? Let us know in the comments!

Star Trek: Discovery Season Two is now filming in Toronto. The first season of Star Trek: Discovery is available to stream in its entirety on CBS All Access in the United States, through CraveTV in Canada, and through Netflix in other international markets.