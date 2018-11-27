‘Star Trek: Discovery’: Spock Smiles in New Season 2 Promo

Spock is all smiles in the newest promotional video for Star Trek: Discovery Season 2.

The new ad aired on CBS last night and teases that fans will be able to “discover a whole new trek” when the new season premieres in January.

The ad is action-packed, showing what looks like an extended sequence of the Discovery crew trying to rescue survivors of the destruction of the USS Hiawatha. There’s also a shot of Spock (Ethan Peck) apparently being treated by Discovery‘s medical team, only for Spock to reach out and Vulcan nerve pinch one of them.

The ad ends with a shot of Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) in full Discovery-era Starfleet uniform asking if he sees a smile on Spock’s face. The Vulcan succinctly responds with a “Yes.”

Spock smiling is a rare sight. Star Trek: Discovery co-creator and showrunner Alex Kurtzman has hinted that fans should expect a slightly different Spock than they are used to since Discovery takes place earlier the beloved character’s life and career.

“What gets me so excited about the story that we get to tell with Spock this season is that it’s the unwritten chapter of Spock,” Kurtzman said. “This is not the Spock that you know from the beginning of TOS, this is pre-TOS. He is not that formed Vulcan yet. His experience with the Red Angel and the signals has fried his logical brain. He cannot make sense of it. And he is emotionally ill-equipped to deal with it. So both logic and emotion are failing him, totally. And he is totally unsure of himself and trying to figure out how to make sense of the mystery and where he fits into the world. And it’s through his complicated relationship with his sister that he’s able to figure out how to become and actualize himself as the Spock that we know from TOS. And that’s really exciting to us because it in no way violates canon, it just builds on what’s been set before.”

The first season of Star Trek: Discovery is available to stream in its entirety on CBS All Access in the U.S., through CraveTV in Canada and through Netflix in other international markets.

Star Trek: Discovery Season Two is now filming in Toronto and will premiere on CBS All Access on January 17, 2019.