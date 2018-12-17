‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Season 2 Synopsis Released

CBS All Access has released a new synopsis for Star Trek: Discovery Season Two.

The new synopsis teases the role of Captain Christopher Pike and Spock of the Enterprise, both classic Star Trek characters making their Discovery debuts in the new season.

Here’s the synopsis:

“After answering a distress signal from the U.S.S. Enterprise, season two of Star Trek: Discovery finds the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery joining forces with Captain Christopher Pike on a new mission to investigate seven mysterious red signals and the appearance of an unknown being called the Red Angel. While the crew must work together to unravel their meaning and origin, Michael Burnham is forced to face her past with the return of her estranged brother, Spock.”

The synopsis was released with the new key art poster and the new trailer for the season, as well as the official announcement that the new season will feature 14 episodes. That’s an extension of one episode from the original 13-episode order.

CBS All Access has also released a new video teasing what’s to come in the show’s second season.

Anson Mount plays Captain Pike on Discovery. He’s previously discussed the relationship between Pike and Spock.

“For me, at least, what I had imagined and brought to our first scene together, which was that he was almost like an older brother,” Mount said. “Not a father figure, but maybe so. Because Sarek can only teach logic to Spock and that’s what kind of ends up creating this trauma in him, is not being able to reconcile his logic and emotion. I think for me, going into it, I chose Pike to be this beacon of humanity and human role model.”

On his podcast The Well, Mount expressed his feelings about joining the Star Trek family.

“It’s crazy man,” Mount says. “Getting cast in Star Trek is not like getting any other job. It’s also kind of like a rite of passage that very few actors get to enjoy. It’s nuts because you’re not just joining a cast, you’re joining cultural touchstone, a big family. Jonathan Frakes, who played ‘Number One’ in Star Trek: The Next Generation, he’s our current director for episode two. Of course, I worked with Colm Meaney and they’re constantly asking me about Colm and Marvin Rush, who was the DP on Hell on Wheels, shot a lot of Star Trek.”

The first season of Star Trek: Discovery is available to stream in its entirety on CBS All Access in the U.S., through CraveTV in Canada and through Netflix in other international markets.

Star Trek: Discovery Season Two is now filming in Toronto and will premiere on CBS All Access on January 17, 2019.