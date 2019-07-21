Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 First Look Photos Released

CBS All Access has revealed the first look at the third season of Star Trek: Discovery. CBS revealed new photos from the series featuring Sonequa Martin-Green as Cmdr. Michael Burnham and newcomer David Ajala as Book. Keep reading to see the photos.

Ajala’s casting was announced on Saturday during the Star Trek Universe panel in Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con 2019. Ajala’s Cleveland “Book” Booker is described as “smart and capable” with “a natural charisma and devil-may-care attitude that tends to get him into trouble as often as it gets him out.”

Ajala is a new character in the era that will be the setting of Star Trek: Discovery Season 3. The first two seasons of Star Trek: Discovery were set a decade before Star Trek: The Original Series. In the second season’s finale, Discovery jumped 900 years into the future.

Star Trek: Discovery stars Sonequa Martin-Green (Cmdr. Michael Burnham), Michelle Yeoh (Philippa Georgiou), Doug Jones (Cmdr. Saru), Anthony Rapp (Lt. Cmdr. Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Ensign Sylvia Tilly), and Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber).

Are you excited about the return of Star Trek: Discovery? Let us know in the comments. The first two seasons of Star Trek: Discovery are now streaming on CBS All Access.

David Ajala as Book

Sonequa Martin-Green as Burnham

Sonequa Martin-Green as Burnham; David Ajala as Book

Sonequa Martin-Green as Burnham

Sonequa Martin-Green as Burnham

Sonequa Martin-Green as Burnham

David Ajala as Book; Sonequa Martin-Green as Burnham