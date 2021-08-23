Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 Wraps Production

✖

Star Trek: Discovery season 4 has officially wrapped production! co-showrunner Michelle Paradise made the announcement that the crew of Discovery had finally finished production on the fourth season, in a tweet that states: "…and that’s a wrap on S4! A huge THANK YOU to our amazing cast and crew. I can’t say enough about the effort, teamwork, and heart they brought to this challenging season. We’re now turning off the lights and leaving the stages in good hands. Until next time… #StarTrekDiscovery". Paradise included a photo with her production wrap announcement, showing fans the latest bridge of the USS Discovery.

…and that’s a wrap on S4! A huge THANK YOU to our amazing cast and crew. I can’t say enough about the effort, teamwork, and heart they brought to this challenging season. We’re now turning off the lights and leaving the stages in good hands. Until next time… #StarTrekDiscovery pic.twitter.com/Ut8Bi6SSA0 — Michelle Paradise (@michelleparadis) August 23, 2021

This production wrap for Star Trek: Discovery season 4 is an especially poignant one. Like so many other major television series productions, Star Trek: Discovery was rocked by the COVID-19 pandemic and its total shutdown of Hollywood. Discovery had just begun production in January of 2020, with a full production start announcement to fans. All that progress halted in February-March of 2020 when COVID erupted across the US and Europe, and it is only now, in late August of 2021 that Star Trek: Discovery season 4 is finally over the production finish line. If the past seasons of the show didn't make the ensemble cast a close-knit family, getting this season to the screen almost certainly did.

Star Trek: Discovery season 4 will take us back into the far-flung future of the 32nd century, where the Discovery crew was marooned after the time-travel story arc of season 2. Much of Discovery season 3 was all about the crew discovering what this new 32nd-century future was all about, and solving the mystery of "The Burn", an event that ignited most of the dilithium in the galaxy, and effectively crippled warp travel. Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) and her crew managed to solve The Burn mystery, re-establish Star Fleet, and destroy the evil Emerald Chain syndicate that held an authoritarian grip over the future society.

In that sense, Star Trek: Discovery season 4 is coming in as something like a soft reboot for the series. The USS Discovery and its crew are now occupying space that has never really been explored in Star Trek canon, at the new time period in which the showrunners, writers, and designers all have renewed freedom to create a version of Star Trek that is more their own than just about any iteration of the franchise since The Original Series jumped into The Next Generation.

Star Trek: Discovery streams exclusively on Paramount+.