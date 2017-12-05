‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Soundtrack Release Announced

CBS today announced that it would release the soundtrack to Star Trek: Discovery this December.

Star Trek: Discovery‘s score was composed by Emmy Award-winning composer Jeff Russo. The soundtrack will be distributed by Lakeshore Records and will be available digitally on December 15th. Pre-sale will begin on December 8th. The soundtrack will be available on CD and vinyl early in 2018.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Grand, glorious, hopeful, heartbreaking, intimate, bittersweet, tense, soaring, surprising. Over 51 years, in its many iterations, there’s been no shortage of adjectives to describe the music of Star Trek,” said Star Trek: Discovery co-creator and executive producer Alex Kurtzman in a statement. “On the other hand, the list of composers capable of capturing them all is short, and this is where Jeff Russo comes in. Jeff manages to hold each note in beautiful balance, evoking the nostalgia of Alexander Courage’s original theme while scoring Discovery with his own unique ear and heart. We’re lucky to have him, and we hope you’ll love his music as much as we do.”

“The producers and I talked a lot about telling this story from an emotional point of view,” explained Russo. “Relationships play a big role in this incarnation of the series, so trying to be true to that and create themes that connect characters is important.”

Here’s the full tracklisting:

MAlN TITLE (AIRED VERSION) WE COME IN PEACE FIRST OFFICER’S LOG I’LL GO THE DAY IS SAVED TORCHBEARER PTSD PERSISTENCE STRANDED WHAT DID YOU MEAN BY THAT? I CAN’T DANCE CAPTAIN MUDD STELLA FACING OFF UNDETERMINED WATCH THE STARS FALL WEAKENED SHIELDS WHAT’S HAPPENING? PERSONAL LOG THE CHARGE OF MUTINY MAIN TITLE (EXTENDED)

Star Trek: Discovery returns to CBS All Access on January 7, 2018.