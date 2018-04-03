‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Season 1 Complete Soundtrack Is Coming to Vinyl

Lakeshore Records has revealed details for the release of the Star Trek: Discovery Season One soundtrack on vinyl.

The “Star Trek Discovery (Original Series Soundtrack) – ‘Intergalactic Starburst’ Vinyl” features the music composed by Jeff Russo for Chapters One and Two of the CBS All Access series’ first season.

Here are the details from Lakeshore Records:

“Star Trek Discovery (Original Series Soundtrack) – ‘Intergalactic Starburst’ Vinyl

* Limited Edition Vinyl Pressing

* Pressed on 140 gram Intergalactic Starburst Vinyl

* Printed Inner Sleeves

* Complies Selections From Chapter 1 & 2

Ten years before Kirk, Spock and the Enterprise, the USS Discovery discovers new worlds and lifeforms as one Starfleet officer learns to understand all things alien.

Original Score by Emmy Winning Composer Jeff Russo (Fargo, Legion, The Night Of, Manhattan).

Star Trek: Discovery (Original Series Soundtrack)

Jeff Russo

Side A

01. Main Title (Aired Version) 1:34

02. We Come In Peace 1:22

03. I’ll Go 8:00

04. The Day Is Saved 3:11

05. Torchbearer 1:57

06. Stranded 4:12

Side B

07. I Can’t Dance 1:53

08. Captain Mudd 2:47

09. Stella 2:06

10. Watch The Stars Fall 2:00

11. Weakened Shields 4:21

12. What’s Happening? 1:00

13. The Charge of Mutiny 2:09

14. Main Title (Extended) 2:11

Side C

01. Burnham Take Over 1:31

02. I Can’t Rest Here 1:23

03. Tell Me The Truth 6:30

04. The Rebels Haven’t Completed Their Evacuation 1:50

05. Kasseelian Opera 2:31

06. The Lorca I Knew 2:38

07. 212 Days Of Torture 1:27

Side D

08. Safe To Drop Out Of Warp 4:27

09. Lorca Is Finished 2:26

10. I’m No Good 2:36

11. War Is Over 4:48

12. I’ve Never Been To Vulcan 0:56

13. Incoming Transmission 1:12

14. Theme From Star Trek (Discovery Episode 115 End Credits Version) 1:03

Released Summer 2018″

The “Theme From Star Trek” is the theme from The Original Series that was used to punctuate the surprise cliffhanger ending of Star Trek: Discovery‘s first season. It played over the end credits after the USS Enterprise appeared on screen at the conclusion of the finale episode “Will You Take My Hand?” Russo and a 74-piece orchestra recorded a new version of the classic theme.

“It just seemed like the right thing to do,” Russo told Variety after the finale was released. “It is the Enterprise, so I must play the Enterprise’s theme.”

The vinyl set is now available for pre-order.

The Star Trek: Discovery Season 1 – Chapter 1 soundtrack is already available. Lakeshore also just released details on the release of the Star Trek: Discovery Season 1 – Chapter 2 soundtrack.

Star Trek: Discovery begins filming its second season in Toronto later this month.