‘Star Trek’: Every TV Series Unites For Perfect Photo

Representatives from all six Star Trek television series came together for a photo at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards.

The Television Academy presented the Governors Award to CBS Television Studios for all of Star Trek‘s achievements over its 52-year history. Star Trek star William Shatner and Star Trek: Discovery lead Sonequa Martin-Green accepted the award on CBS’ behalf.

Videos by ComicBook.com

They were joined on stage by representatives from every Star Trek television series: Walter Koenig from Star Trek, LeVar Burton from Star Trek: The Next Generation, Terry Farrell from Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Jeri Ryan from Star Trek: Voyager, and Linda Park from Star Trek: Enterprise. Martin-Green and the Star Trek alum posed for a photo uniting all six iterations of Gene Roddenberry’s vision.

Another photo loses Farrell but includes Shatner and Star Trek: Discovery co-creator Alex Kurtzman with the award itself.

Congratulations to #StarTrek, this year’s recipient of the #GovernorsAward at the #CreativeArtsEmmys! 💫 🌟 Here’s to boldly going another 52 years! 🖖 pic.twitter.com/lZcKr5NQ1V — Star Trek: Discovery (@startrekcbs) September 11, 2018

The award was introduced by Bill Nye and featured a moving tribute video with content curated from all six Star Trek series. You can see more photos of the Star Trek stars from the event’s red carpet here.

At the event, the stars spoke about what the franchise means to them. Shatner said that Star Trek “represents an idea that is greater than all its parts” and “I accept this award for all of the artists who have worked to make this show a success.”

“It resonates because we were talking about topical issues and socio-political content,” said Koenig, who took on the role of Pavel Chekov.

“It’s all about good storytelling,” added Burton, who played Geordi La Forge.

“We still worry about living together and having a fruitful and joyful experience,” Koenig continued. “We are beset with problems that we had in the ’60s.”

Martin-Green and Kurtzman spoke about Discovery and the franchise’s future.

Martin-Green said, “It was very important to us” to do justice to the Star Trek name, “but be our own at the same time.”

Kurtzman said Star Trek “has been a beacon of hope for so many people for so long. In dark times, we need that hope.”

The Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremony took place on Sept. 8th, 52 years to the day after Star Trek made its television debut.

Every episode of Star Trek television ever produced is available now to stream via CBS All Access.

Star Trek: Discovery Season Two is now filming in Toronto and will premiere in early 2019.