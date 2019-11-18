Star Trek Fleet Command Intoduces Mirror Universe Kelvin Timeline Characters

Star Trek Fleet Command is getting visitors from the Mirror Universe. The Mirror Universe version of the Kelvin timeline’s Spock will crossover using the ISS Jellyfish and add a new complication to the conflict between the Federation, the Klingons, and the Romulans. Scopely announced the new Mirror Universe event, saying, “As if the conflict between the Federation, the Klingons, and the Romulans was not dangerous enough, a new threat rises from a place nobody could imagine: an alternate universe where right is wrong, good is evil, and heroes act like villains!

“A mysterious ion storm results in a strange visitor to the Kelvin timeline, one who calls himself Spock, but this is not the noble officer we know. This Spock is from the Mirror Universe, where the Terran Empire reigns, having subverted the ideals of the Federation into a tyrannical galactic power. Here in the Kelvin timeline, Mirror Spock seeks the means to return to his reality in his twisted version of the iconic Jellyfish and wipe out the Romulan race once and for all. Can he be stopped before even more of the Mirror Universe leaks into the Kelvin timeline, and threatens all sentient life?”

The Mirror event introduces new, replayable missions with alternate endings. Players can also unlock Mirror Universe versions of their favorite Kelvin timeline Starfleet officers.

Star Trek Fleet Command is described as “the first free-roaming multiplayer Star Trek experience to combine role-playing game style progression and real-time battles with enemy ships—all on mobile devices. A fast-paced strategy experience, the game brings players unparalleled access to the Star Trek universe along with an epic narrative that unfolds as they travel to the furthest corners of the galaxy.”

Star Trek Fleet Command features stories written by Star Trek comic book writer Mike Johnson. Johnson teased in an interview that Fleet Command may present the opportunity to tell Kelvin Timeline stories set after the events of Star Trek Beyond.

“The game is indeed set in the Kelvin universe,” Johnson said. “It starts just before Star Trek Beyond. Our story will encompass the events of Beyond, and then we’ll go… beyond Beyond.”

What do you think of Star Trek Fleet Command adding Mirror Universe versions of Star Trek's Kelvin characters? Star Trek Fleet Command is available now on Google Play and in the App Store.