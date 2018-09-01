Star Trek to Receive Governors Award at Emmys

Star Trek is set to receive one of the highest honors in television this year. The franchise will be awarded the 2018 Governors Award from the Television Academy as part of this year’s Emmy Awards celebration.

Star Trek was chosen to receive the award for its contributions to art and society during its more than 50-year history.

“Star Trek is the first television program I can remember watching as a child, and has always been ahead of its time,” said Governors Award Committee chair Mark Spatny as part of the announcement. “Not only have all the franchises promoted inclusiveness and acceptance of all people, and inspired creative thought about space exploration and our future, but the technical innovations sparked by the franchise are incredibly significant to the evolution of television production, and also to the communication and computer tools we use in our daily life. We are honored to present this award to a franchise that has made such a lasting contribution to both television and our society.”

“For over 50 years, Star Trek has captivated and connected fans from around the world. What the series always brilliantly illustrated is that, despite our greatest differences, we as people are more alike than we realize, and coming together in hopes of a better tomorrow is not just a possibility, but a necessity,” said David Stapf, President of CBS Television Studios. “The impact of Star Trek is far-reaching, and has inspired not only countless individuals, but great advancements in technology, science, health care, space exploration and more. We are so grateful to the brilliant minds and talented individuals, both in front of and behind the camera, who boldly tell stories that stand the test of time. Thank you to the Television Academy for honoring the historic Star Trek legacy and to everyone who has contributed to its success.”

The Governors Award was first handed out in 1978 and is decided on by the Board of Governors of the Academy of Television Arts & Science. The award honors “an individual or organizational achievement in the television arts and sciences that is exceptional and universal in nature and goes beyond the scope of annual Emmy Awards recognition.”

The latest Star Trek television series, Star Trek: Discovery, received two Emmy Awards nominations for its first season. The series is nominated for Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup and Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy or Drama.

The Governors Award will be presented during the 2018 Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sept. 8th.