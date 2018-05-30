Star Trek: Jennifer Morrison on What Its Like to Be William Shatner and Chris Pine’s Mother

Once Upon a Time star Jennifer Morrison had a small but important role in 2009’s Star Trek movie as Winona Kirk, the mother of James T. Kirk, future captain of the starship Enterprise. Now she’s reflecting on what it’s like to be the mother of not one but two iconic Star Trek actors, Chris Pine and William Shatner.

Morrison was a guest on PeopleTV’s Couch Surfing, where she discussed her role in Star Trek. Morrison first noted how thrilled she was to join the Star Trek universe.

“This was pretty nuts to get this role,” Morrison said. “I was so excited to be part of this franchise and work with [director JJ Abrams]. Yeah, it was really pretty cool.”

The host then asked Morrison what it was like to be Shatner’s mother and she said she’s actually talked to the actor but that very thing,

“Yeah, we’ve talked about that,” Morrison said. “I’ll go to the fan conventions, especially because of Once Upon a Time and Star Trek and stuff, and [Shatner will] be there because of Star Trek. And he really likeOnce Upon a Time. And so we’ve had conversations. He’s very active on Twitter with other shows and things like that. So we’ve had some exchanges about him being my son, and me being proud of him, and him thinking I was a good mom, and it’s really nice. He’s a very thoughtful child.”

Of course, Shatner isn’t the only Captain Kirk in the Star Trek universe.

“I also am Chris Pine’s mom, which I’m totally fine with that as well,” Morrison joked. “I’m good with both situations. I’ve got some good kids.”

Morrison’s place in the Star Trek universe recently led ot a rumor that she had spoiled part of the plot of the next Star Trek movie, which will reunite her Star Trek son, Pine, with her Star Trek husband, Chris Hemsworth as George Kirk. It turned out, she was making an inside joke about a conversation she had with a fan.

The first three Kelvin timeline Star Trek movies – Star Trek, Star Trek Into Darkness, and Star Trek Beyond – are all available now on home media. Star Trek 4 still does not have a production start or release date.