Star Trek: Lower Decks Takes on the Mirror Universe in “I, Excretus” First Look

It looks like Star Trek: Lower Decks will put its spin on Star Trek’s iconic Mirror Universe in the upcoming eight-episode of its second season, “I, Excretus.” The plot revolves around a Starfleet consultant running drills aboard the U.S.S. Cerritos, requiring the ship’s senior staff and lower deckers to swap duties, turning the world on its head. These exercises intend to prepare the ship’s crew for various scenarios, including a trip to the actual Mirror Universe, as teased in Lower Decks‘ mid-season trailer released on Star Trek Day. You can watch the preview of the episode below.

In “I, Excretus,” a consultant arrives on the U.S.S. Cerritos to run drills that require the lower deckers and bridge crew to swap duties.

https://twitter.com/StarTrekOnPPlus/status/1442218353586683908?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Paramount+ also released a batch of preview images from “I, Excretus.” You can see them below.

Star Trek: Lower Decks follows the support crew serving on one of Starfleet’s least important ships, the U.S.S. Cerritos, in 2380. Ensigns Mariner, Boimler, Rutherford, and Tendi have to keep up with their duties and social lives, often while many sci-fi anomalies are rocking the ship.

Are you excited about Star Trek: Lower Decks putting its spin on the Mirror Universe? Let us know in the comments. New episodes of Star Trek: Lower Decks debut Thursdays on Paramount+.

Noel Wells as Ensign Tendi, Eugene Cordero as Ensign Rutherford , Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner, and Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler

Jerry O’Connell as Commander, Commander, Dawnn Lewis as Captain Carol Freeman, Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner and Fred Tatasciore as Lieutenant Shaxs

Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler, Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner, Jerry O’Connell as Commander, Commander, Eugene Cordero as Ensign Rutherford, Dawnn Lewis as Captain Carol Freeman, Paul Scheer as Lt. Commander Andy Billups, Fred Tatasciore as L

Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner and Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler

Noel Wells as Ensign Tendi

Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner

Gillian Vigman as Dr. T’Ana and Fred Tatasciore as Lieutenant Shaxs

Commander, Eugene Cordero as Ensign Rutherford, Gillian Vigman as Dr. T’Ana, Lennon Parham as drill instructor, Shari Yn Yem, Noel Wells as Ensign Tendi, Dawnn Lewis as Captain Carol Freeman, Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner and Fred Tatasciore as