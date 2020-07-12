Star Trek: Lower Decks Trailer Has Fans Ready for More

Today, CBS All Access debuted the first trailer for Star Trek: Lower Decks. Fans finally have their first look at the first Star Trek animated comedy in action and they are ready for more. The series premieres its 10-episode first season on August 6th, with new episodes debuting weekly on Thursdays on CBS All Access. Emmy Award-winner Mike McMahan (Rick and Morty, Solar Opposites) developed Star Trek: Lower Decks. The series follows the crew aboard one of Starfleet’s least important ships, the USS Cerritos, in the year 2380. Fans are digging the new trailer and sharing their excitement on Twitter. Keep reading to see what they have to say about the trailer.

The Starfleet crew residing in the “lower decks” of the USS Cerritos includes “Ensign Beckett Mariner,” voiced by Tawny Newsome, “Ensign Brad Boimler,” voiced by Jack Quaid, “Ensign Tendi,” voiced by Noël Wells and “Ensign Rutherford,” voiced by Eugene Cordero. The Starfleet characters that comprise the ship’s bridge crew include “Captain Carol Freeman,” voiced by Dawnn Lewis, “Commander Jack Ransom,” voiced by Jerry O’Connell, “Lieutenant Shaxs,” voiced by Fred Tatasciore and “Doctor T’Ana,” voiced by Gillian Vigman.

Star Trek: Lower Decks premieres on CBS All Access on August 6th.