Star Trek: Lower Decks Trailer Has Fans Ready for More
Today, CBS All Access debuted the first trailer for Star Trek: Lower Decks. Fans finally have their first look at the first Star Trek animated comedy in action and they are ready for more. The series premieres its 10-episode first season on August 6th, with new episodes debuting weekly on Thursdays on CBS All Access. Emmy Award-winner Mike McMahan (Rick and Morty, Solar Opposites) developed Star Trek: Lower Decks. The series follows the crew aboard one of Starfleet’s least important ships, the USS Cerritos, in the year 2380. Fans are digging the new trailer and sharing their excitement on Twitter. Keep reading to see what they have to say about the trailer.
The Starfleet crew residing in the “lower decks” of the USS Cerritos includes “Ensign Beckett Mariner,” voiced by Tawny Newsome, “Ensign Brad Boimler,” voiced by Jack Quaid, “Ensign Tendi,” voiced by Noël Wells and “Ensign Rutherford,” voiced by Eugene Cordero. The Starfleet characters that comprise the ship’s bridge crew include “Captain Carol Freeman,” voiced by Dawnn Lewis, “Commander Jack Ransom,” voiced by Jerry O’Connell, “Lieutenant Shaxs,” voiced by Fred Tatasciore and “Doctor T’Ana,” voiced by Gillian Vigman.
Star Trek: Lower Decks premieres on CBS All Access on August 6th.
What if...
WHAT IF THE LOWER DECKS CREW VISIT DEEP SPACE NINE! pic.twitter.com/fSyKhFsC5f— Captain Revo (@Captain_Revo) July 12, 2020
Actual Footage
Actual footage of my reaction seeing the trailer for Lower Decks. pic.twitter.com/bbSJYen0CT— ZX Geoff Owen 🏁🏴🇬🇧🇪🇺🕹🎭🏎🖖🖖 (@NCC_17fOrmula1) July 12, 2020
Badass
I can already tell I’m going to love Ensign Mariner! She’s a badass!#StarTrek #LowerDecks pic.twitter.com/IUVlX1doDd— 𝒶𝓃𝓃𝑒 (@amun74656) July 12, 2020
Perfect Combination
#StarTrek #LowerDecks trailer! I really love what I’m seeing here - lots of great Trek stuff and I kept laughing throughout - I think it’s going to be a perfect combination! https://t.co/Td8OtmyleL— Justin Oser (@trekfan4747) July 12, 2020
More
Pardon me mixing franchises, but I am hyped for #LowerDecks! #startrek pic.twitter.com/lvWkvYmURN— Jason (@Red3StandingBy) July 12, 2020
Rocks
#LowerDecks just continues to rock! This series is going to be so much fun. 🤯🤩https://t.co/KaGFwh7h2V— Nathan Eastwood (@NathanPEastwood) July 12, 2020
Quite Good
Oh wow, this new #StarTrek animated comedy #LowerDecks actually looks quite good! https://t.co/ITHgxU0K6P— MrXuiryus (@MrXuiryus) July 12, 2020
Ready to Watch
I want to watch #StarTrek #LowerDecks !! https://t.co/NSI6fw5gFh— Angel (@avlmstrrnts) July 12, 2020
So Much Fun
#StarTrek #LowerDecks! This looks like so much fun! https://t.co/evKbfymlB1— Panel By Panel with Tom Meaney (@panelbypanelshw) July 12, 2020
OMG OMG OMG
OMG OMG OMG 😲 I love it!!!! #StarTrek #LowerDecks https://t.co/FEdxQlVpJj— Anil K Chander™ 🏆✖️1️⃣9️⃣ (@anilkchander) July 12, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.