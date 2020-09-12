Star Trek: Wil Wheaton Wants to Bring Wesley Crusher to Lower Decks

✖

Wil Wheaton wants to bring back Wesley Crusher in an animated form. Star Trek: Lower Decks creator Mike McMahan is already using Q, and has said in the past that he'd like to have Wesley Crusher appear in the show. His problem is that he isn't sure there's a way to bring Wesley back when Wes is supposed to be off wandering the universe with the Traveler. Wheaton, who now hosts the Star Trek aftershow The Ready Room, is eager to take McMahan up on that offer and thinks and animated show like Star Trek: Lower Decks is the perfect format to handle Wesley's new normal.

"I would do the show in a heartbeat!" Wheaton tells TrekMovie while promoting his new movie, Rent-A-Pal. "I'm a massive fan. Who says 'no' to Star Trek.? Who says, 'No, thank you. I don't want to do Star Trek?' Who says that? A dumb person. Yeah, of course, I would do it in a heartbeat. And honestly, I feel like animation is probably where Wesley could actually exist in his most faithful canonical form right now."

Wheaton explains how he wraps his head around where Wesley's current state of existence in 2380 of the Star Trek universe timeline. "In my headcanon, Wesley Crusher is a Time Lord," Wheaton says, comparing his Star Trek: The Next Generation character to the Doctor's alien race in Doctor Who. "In my headcanon, Wesley is off with The Traveler. He experienced some kind of multidimensional, higher-dimensional experience and it changed him and changed who he is and what he does. And he's a very different kind of character now than he was the last time we saw him. I don't know if that interpretation is the correct interpretation. There is also an interpretation which says none of that stuff ever happened. He went and lived on that planet with all of the people that we're trying to be run off by Starfleet and that's where he stayed. And he would be coming out of that if we saw him again.

"Ultimately, I am not the person who makes that decision. I don't particularly care about whatever backstory would be used if one were to be used. I just think it would be fun to put on his spacesuit again and see where he is right now."

Star Trek: Lower Decks debuts new episodes on Thursdays on CBS All Access.