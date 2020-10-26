Star Trek Ranks Its Most Powerful Ships

✖

During the first season of Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek revealed its most decorated captains. Now the official Star Trek website has unveiled a list of the franchise's most powerful Starships. The site's staff took 46 of the most noteworthy ships in Star Trek franchise history, pitted them against each other, and then published the results. Which ship came out on top? The list ranks the Borg cube as the franchise's most powerful vessel. Since the Borg first appeared in "Q, Who?" they've been a source of dread for Starfleet and the Federation. The Battle of Wolf 359 in "The Best of Both Worlds" showed what a single Borg cube could do when it defeated 40 Starfleet ships at once, destroying 39 of them. It's no wonder the cube ranks on the top of this list.

The highest-ranked ships on the list are all vessels that have menaced Starfleet in the past. After the Borg cube is the Whale Probe from Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home, V'Ger from Star Trek: The Motion Picture, the Species 8472 bioship from Star Trek: Voyager, the Narada that altered history and created the Kelvin Timeline in 2009's Star Trek, and the title vessel from the classic Star Trek episode "The Doomsday Machine."

The highest-ranked Federation vessel on the list is the USS Vengeance at number seven, the ship that Khan Noonien Singh designed for Section 31 in Star Trek Into Darkness. The highest-ranked starship belonging to one of Star Trek's heroic captains is the Sovereign-class USS Enterprise NCC-1701-E. Introduced in Star Trek: First Contact, it was one of Starfleet's most technologically advanced ships at the time and took out a Borg cube on its first mission. Head to StarTrek.com to see the entire list.

The list covers ships from the original USS Enterprise NCC_1701 of Star Trek: The Original Series (#20) to the USS Cerritos NCC-75567 of Star Trek: Lower Decks (#35), but not every noteworthy ship is on the list. For example, the two ships commanded by William T. Riker, the USS Titan and the USS Zheng He, are missing. Both ships only appeared briefly in Star Trek canon, at least up until now. Still, the Titan proved powerfully capable of dealing with the Pakled threat during the Lower Decks finale.

What do you think of this list of Star Trek's most powerful starships? Let us know how you feel about the list in the comments section.