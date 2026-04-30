10 Best Anime to Binge on Crunchyroll in May 2026

The first month of the highly anticipated Spring 2026 anime season is finally over after premiering an exciting lineup of some of the most exciting series ever. The season marked the return of some of their favorite shows, including Dr. Stone: Science Future Part 3, Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World – Season 4, and more. However, while the Spring 2026 lineup already looks amazing, the wait for new episodes each week can be quite overwhelming. Each episode spans a little more than 20 minutes, and the cliffhanger always makes viewers curious about what’s about to happen next.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This is why it’s often more exciting to binge a series that already has multiple episodes, especially on Crunchyroll, the largest streaming service for anime fans in the world. The platform has a wide range of exciting anime series available for streaming at any given moment. If you’re looking for something new to binge, this list will keep you entertained for the entire month.

10) Fire Force

Image Courtesy of David Production

The anime officially reached its conclusion in April 2026, seven years after the first season’s premiere. As the story draws near its end, it unravels the truth behind the mysterious world and concludes the battle against Evangelist. Fire Force is considered one of the best Shonen when it comes to world-building and the ending, which is all the more reason why it’s the perfect time to binge the series now.

9) Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End

Image Courtesy of Madhourse

Season 3 is all set to return in 2027 with the anime’s best arc yet, where the party will encounter one of the Seven Sages of Destruction. The journey towards Aureole keeps getting more dangerous as Frieren and her party face new threats in the North. With Season 2 concluding in March this year, it’s never too late to binge both seasons together as Frieren’s journey continues.

8) Journal the Witch

Image Courtesy of Studio Shuka

Journal the Witch is easily the most underrated anime of the year so far, which is probably one of the reasons it hasn’t announced a Season 2 yet. The story focuses on personal growth and the unexpected bond between an aunt and her niece. Unlike what the title suggests, the anime is not a supernatural fantasy; the witch is simply a metaphor for the main characters’ perceived differences from social norms, instead of an actual magical power.

7) You and I Are Polar Opposites

Image Courtesy of Lapin Track

There can never be enough romantic comedies, especially in Shonen Jump. The story follows Yuusuke Tani, who sits next to Miyu Suzuki, a popular and cheerful girl. Their interactions with each other are often brief and are limited to Miyu’s random questions, toward which Yuusuke often shows a lukewarm attitude. However, unbeknownst to the two of them, these simple exchanges slowly develop into something more.

6) Sentenced to Be a Hero

Image courtesy of Studio Kai

This surprise Winter 2026 hit captured fans’ attention with its stellar animation, unique premise, and promising plot. The anime became a massive hit from its debut episode, centering around Xylo Forbartz, the former head of the Order of the Holy Knight, who faces the worst imaginable fate after being convicted of killing a goddess. The anime has already been confirmed for a Season 2, so it’s the perfect time to catch up to it.

5) Saga of Tanya the Evil

Image Courtesy of Studio Nut

After making fans wait for more than six years, the anime finally confirmed that the second season will premiere in 2026, although the exact release date has yet to be announced. This Isekai series is set in a WWI-style world, combined with realistic military strategy and intense action, following a reincarnated protagonist who is completely unfamiliar with the world. The anime aired 12 episodes in the first season before returning with a sequel film in 2019.

4) The Apothecary Diaries

Image Courtesy of TOHO

The anime will make its highly anticipated return with Season 3 in October this year and then a feature film in December. It’s all the more reason why now is the best time to binge or rewatch the series before Maomao and Jinshi begin a new journey in the Northern farming villages, where major trouble is brewing.

3) Black Clover

Studio Pierrot

Black Clover is yet another exciting anime expected to return with a new season this year. The manga has already reached its conclusion after 11 years of serialization, and the anime’s new season will continue the Spade Kingdom Arc. As the anime’s return draws closer, it’s never too late to binge the series.

2) Link Click

Image Courtesy of LAN Studio

Although it’s underrated, Link Click is still one of the best supernatural mysteries of all time. The series is returning with the first part of its Season 3 in July this year. Looking at the premise of the story, no one will ever be able to guess that it’s an unbelievably emotional story with high stakes and surprising action. The story focuses on time travel, where the main duo accepts the requests of their clients to enter the past through photos.

1) Apocalypse Hotel

Image Courtesy of CygamesPictures

While there’s no confirmation if the anime will ever have a Season 2, it’s still worth a watch since it’s one of the best sci-fi series in recent years. The story is set in the year 2157, long after humanity abandoned Earth due to its toxic atmosphere. Although most of civilization has been lost, Gingarou Hotel, a luxury establishment in Tokyo, functions to this day thanks to the hardworking robots who await humanity’s return.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!