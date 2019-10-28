Star Trek: Captain Nog’s Ship Model to be Released in Tribute to Aron Eisenberg

More ships from Star Trek Online‘s 25th century are joining Hero Collector’s line of Star Trek model ships. Announced at the Destination Star Trek convention in Birmingham, UK., the Gagarin-Class Federation Battlecruiser and Chimera-Class Federation Heavy Destroyer from Star Trek Online will join the Star Trek ship line in 2020. The Chimera-Class Federation Heavy Destroyer appeared in Star Trek Online‘s Victory is Life expansion, which focused on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. The ship was commanded by Captain Nog, Starfleet’s first Ferengi captain. The ship will be released in tribute to actor Aron Eisenberg, who died earlier this year. Eisenberg played Nog in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. He returned to voice the character in Star Trek Online.

The Gagarin-Class Federation Battlecruiser was released by Star Trek Online‘s ship designers last year to celebrate Star Trek: Discovery. The CBS All Access series marked Star Trek‘s return as the first new Star Trek series since Star Trek: Enterprise ended in 2005.

Hero Collector is recreating the Gagarin-Class Federation Battlecruiser and Chimera-Class Federation Heavy Destroyer in die-cast, using high-quality ABS materials. Each model will be hand-painted by the company’s artists.

While Hero Collector’s Star Trek ship line has focused on ships from Star Trek television and films, it began taking ships from Star Trek Online earlier this year. The U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701-F model from Star Trek Online made its debut this past spring and is available now on the Hero Collector website. Hero Collector and Star Trek Online developer Cryptic Studios are also working together on future Star Trek Online ship model releases.

When Eisenberg died in September, some launched an online petition to see a statue of Captain Nog placed at Starfleet headquarters in the upcoming Star Trek: Picard CBS All Access series. Speaking at New York Comic Con, Star Trek head producer Alex Kurtzman revealed that he is aware of that petition and that they are considering ways to pay their respects to Eisenberg. “We saw that petition and obviously we would love to honor Aaron in any way possible, so we will look for any opportunity,” Kurtzman said.

Nog became a Starfleet captain in certain alternate timelines explored in episodes of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. Those alternate realities were never made the definitive future of Star Trek canon, but Captain Nog did appear in Star Trek Online, as voiced by Eisenberg.

