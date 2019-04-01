Star Trek: Patrick Stewart Announces Return as Captain Picard in New Series on CBS All Access

UPDATE: A few new details have surfaced about the CBS All Access series. Fans seem quite excited.

Patrick Stewart is officially returning to Star Trek as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in a brand new Star Trek series on CBS All Access.

Star Trek: Discovery co-creator Alex Kurtzman, who has been tasked with expanding the Star Trek television franchise, made an unexpected appearance at the Star Trek Las Vegas convention to announce the next new Star Trek television series. To fans’ delight, he was joined by Patrick Stewart who confirmed his return to his beloved role as Picard in the new series.

At the same time, Stewart released a statement via social media on his return:

“I will always be very proud to have been a part of Star Trek: The Next Generation, but when we wrapped that final movie in the spring of 2002, I truly felt my time with Star Trek had run its natural course,” Stewart wrote. “It is, therefore, an unexpected but delightful surprise to find myself excited and invigorated to be returning to Jean-Luc Picard and to explore new dimensions within him. Seeking out new life for him, when I thought that life was over.

“During these past years, it has been humbling to hear many stories about how The Next Generation brought people comfort, saw them through difficult periods in their lives or how the example of Jean-Luc inspired so many to follow in his footsteps, pursuing science, exploration and leadership. I feel I’m ready to return to him for the same reason – to research and experience what comforting and reforming light he might shine on these often very dark times. I look forward to working with our brilliant creative team as we endeavor to bring a fresh, unexpected and pertinent story to life once more.”

Stewart initially played the role of Picard through seven seasons of Star Trek: The Next Generation and four films. His final appearance to date was in Star Trek: Nemesis.

No further details about Stewart’s new series were revealed other than that it will stream on CBS All Access, the current home of Star Trek: Discovery, but it seems Picard’s adventures aren’t over just yet.

