Star Trek: Picard Sets New Records for CBS All Access

The premiere of Star Trek: Picard helped drive CBS All Access to record numbers in January 2020, according to the streaming service. Star Trek: Picard, along with streams of The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards and NFL football, led to a record-high number of new subscriber sign-ups for CBS All Access. The previous monthly record came in February 2019. Picard’s premiere week was the second-best signup week ever for CBS All Access, nearly matching the number of sign-ups for the service on the week of the 2019 Super Bowl. The premiere of Star Trek: Picard also set a new record for total streams, driving the highest volume of subscribers streaming a CBS All Access original series ever. The Picard premiere was up more than +115% and +180% over the previous record set by Star Trek: Discovery, making Star Trek: Picard the service’s most-watched premiere ever.

“We’ve seen tremendous continued growth in the service, and the new records we’ve experienced due to Star Trek: Picard, the Grammys and a fantastic season of football are a phenomenal way to kick off what will be a fantastic year for CBS All Access,” said Marc DeBevoise, Chief Digital Officer, ViacomCBS, and President and CEO, CBS Interactive. “CBS All Access continues to build upon its great mix of programming – from original series, to sports and special events – and we’ve strategically programmed 2020 to bring subscribers an ‘always on’ calendar of must-watch series and events.”

Critics have been positive on the show’s first few episodes, getting Star Trek: Picard certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. ComicBook.com gave the series a 4 out of 5, calling it “a triumphant return for Patrick Stewart”:

“Despite a few small missteps, the first few episodes of Star Trek: Picard are an engaging return for the titular character. Stewart’s powerful presence is the show’s backbone, but these new characters are endearing in their own right. The story is only getting started, with the first three episodes playing out like a three-act film, but it is simultaneously rewarding for longtime Star Trek fans while also being welcoming for newcomers. Star Trek: Picard looks to be an inspiring return for the titular character and fans new and old will be thrilled to be a part of the adventure.”

New episodes of Star Trek: Picard become available to stream Thursdays on CBS All Access. The series has already been renewed for its second season.

Disclaimer: ComicBook.com is owned by ViacomCBS.