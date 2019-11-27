Star Trek: Picard Reveals Picard’s New Starship

Star Trek: Picard will catch up with Star Trek: The Next Generation‘s Capt. Jean-Luc Picard years after the events of Star Trek: Nemesis. But he isn’t a Starfleet captain anymore. Though Picard achieved the rank of admiral, he left Starfleet behind and retired to his family’s vineyard on Earth. But even before leaving Starfleet, Picard left the Enterprise behind and took command of a new ship. That ship is revealed in today’s Star Trek: Picard — Countdown #1, the first issue of the Star Trek: Picard prequel comic series. Spoilers for Star Trek: Picard — Countdown #1 by Kirsten Beyer, Mike Johnson, and Angel Hernandez follow.

The issue’s story takes place in 2385, two years before Romulus is destroyed by a supernova and several years before the events of Star Trek: Picard. Starfleet and the Romulan Empire know that the supernova is going to happen and so the Romulans have begrudgingly accepted Starfleet’s aid in evacuating endangered worlds in their space. Picard, recognized by the Romulans as the hero who overthrew the usurper Shinzon, is leading the mission.

But Picard isn’t commanding the Enterprise on this mission. He’s commanding the USS Verity NCC-97000. Though they don’t specify the ship’s class in the text, it is the spitting image of the Odyssey-class vessels from Star Trek Online.

In Star Trek Online, the USS Enterprise-F is an Odyssey-class vessel. The two-page spread of the Verity in the issue looks like it used the below concept artwork of the Enterprise-F as reference.

The Odyssey-class Starships are the biggest Starfleet has ever built, dwarfing even Galaxy-class ships like the Enterprise-D. Here’s concept artwork schematic of the Odyssey-class.

The conversation that takes place in the issue between Picard and Cmdr. Geordi La Forge confirms that the Enterprise is still in operation at this point in time. It doesn’t reveal if the ship has been upgraded to an Odyssey-class, nor does it reveal who is in command of the ship.

