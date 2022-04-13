Patrick Stewart’s Wife, Singer Sunny Ozell, Cameos In This Week’s Star Trek: Picard

Star Trek: Picard has a special treat in store for fans this week: Patrick Stewart’s wife Sunny Ozell will be making a cameo appearance! Ozell (who is a real-life singer-songwriter by trade) will appear in Picard Season 2 Episode 7, “Monsters” as a singer doing a gig in a bar. That bar will be visited by Alison Pill’s Agnes Jurati, who has been taken over by the Borg Queen and was last seen doing her own musical number in strolling the streets of Los Angeles 2024. Clearly, the Borg Queen’s LA tour isn’t over yet!

Ozell will be performing one of her own original songs in the scene, taken from her 2020 album Overnight Lows. Ozell spoke to ET about appearing in Star Trek: Picard, laying the blame entirely at her husband’s feet:

“My appearance as a bar-band singer in Patrick’s show was entirely his idea, and when he first proposed it to me, I have to admit I was a bit reluctant. I like that our professional lives don’t overlap, even though we’re both performers,” Ozell told ET. “But when I learned that CBS Studios and the episode’s director, Joe Menendez, actually wanted me to sing one of my own tunes off my most recent record, Overnight Lows, I couldn’t resist the opportunity.”

Sunny Ozell appears in “Star Trek: Picard” Season 2

All talk of nepotism and self-promotion aside, it sounds like Sunny Ozell actually had a good time getting to be part of her husband’s Star Trek fantasy world:

“The venue itself was perfect — this Downtown L.A. dive bar with tons of character. The production team was worried my band and I wouldn’t ‘fit’ on the stage, but little did they know my band and I have squeezed ourselves into much smaller, dingier spaces over the years. We felt right at home!” she exclaimed. “It was incredible to spend a day on the set of a show like Star Trek: Picard, and to be reminded of just how many talented, hardworking people it takes to pull it all off. I am the ideal TV and movie viewer; I get sucked in and believe everything I see. So, to see ‘behind the curtain’ and see everything going on behind the scenes was truly eye-opening.”

As a cute little final anecdote, Ozell reveals that she and Patrick Stewart will be having a cute little celebration of their episode together:

“Patrick and I are having a little viewing party this Thursday, and we’ve invited my band over to see the finished moment. I imagine it’s going to be a bit surreal, but I’m so excited for people to see and hear my music in this way.”

Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Episode 7 (featuring Sunny Ozell) will stream on Paramount+ Thursday, April 14th.