Star Trek: Picard Producer Says Season 2 Is Already in the Works

Star Trek: Picard is already preparing for a return trip on CBS All Access. The show brings back Star Trek: The Next Generation star Patrick Stewart at Jean-Luc Picard, the former captain of the USS Enterprise who has since left Starfleet. The cast and creatives of the series headed to New York City for New York Comic Con and the PaleyFest celebration. During an interview with TrekCore, Star Trek: Picard executive producer, and head of the Star Trek television franchise, Alex Kurtzman confirmed he’s already working on the show’s second season. “Definitely,” Kurtzman said of his plans for the show’s future. “Already in the works.”

The first season of Star Trek: Picard wrapped production in late August. Stewart suggested in a previous interview that filming on the second season of Star Trek: Picard may begin as soon as March. “I am not giving up my stage work, though it may have to wait for now because there are three projects that I have finished, two films and the TV series, which all need promotion,” Stewart said. “So I am clearing the decks for that and then there is also the possibility of a second Picard series filming in March next year.”

Alongside Stewart, Star Trek: Picard also stars Isa Briones, Santiago Cabrera, Michelle Hurd, Alison Pill, Harry Treadaway, and Evan Evagora. The series is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. Alex Kurtzman, Michael Chabon, Akiva Goldsman, James Duff, Patrick Stewart, Heather Kadin, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers and Aaron Baiers (Secret Hideout) serves as co-executive producer and Kirsten Beyer as supervising producer. Hanelle Culpepper directed the first two episodes of the series. Stewart’s Next Generation co-star Jonathan Frakes directed the third and fourth episodes of the season.

The first trailer for Star Trek: Picard released at San Diego Comic-Con 2019 and revealed that some familiar faces, both friend and foe, will return in the new series. Brent Spiner reprises his role as Data from Star Trek: The Next Generation. Star Trek: Voyager‘s Jeri Ryan returns as Seven of Nine. The Borg will also play a role in the series, including Jonathan Del Arco as Hugh. Comic-Con also confirmed the returns of Jonathan Frakes as Will Riker and Marina Sirtis as Deanna Troi.

Are you excited about Star Trek: Picard? Let us know what you think in the comments. Star Trek: Picard comes to CBS All Access in on January 23, 2020.