Star Trek: Picard Photo Reveals New Look at Number One

When the first poster for Star Trek: Picard arrived earlier this month, fans fell in love with Jean-Luc Picard’s new furry friend, a pet dog who bears the name of “Number One”. Thankfully, a new photo of the series recently appeared in an issue of Entertainment Weekly, which provides another look at the good boy. The photo, which you can check out below, sees Number One and Picard traversing around a vineyard.

Picard will follow Jean-Luc in a new chapter of his life, 20 years after the events of Star Trek: Nemesis. No longer a Starfleet captain, Picard will be dealing with the destruction of Romulus, as was depicted in 2009’s Star Trek film. In the process, fans will get to see a whole new side of the iconic character.

“It was essential,” franchise producer Alex Kurtzman recently revealed. “We spent a lot of time with Patrick, and you know what? He’s incredibly brilliant just as a human, and very warm, and obviously he knows Jean-Luc Picard better than anybody — and you know, he was really the one who from the outset said, ‘I don’t want to do this unless we’re breaking new ground. I don’t want to just play the character I played, why come back to that? We did that already.’

“So it’s been a really wonderful give-and-take in our collaboration with Patrick where he very quickly came to trust that we were both going to do exactly what he said in taking Picard to a new place, but also — and he doesn’t look at himself this way — we’re reverent of him, you know? He’s Patrick Stewart! When we’re in a room with him, his opinion really matters to us, and his happiness really matters to us, and ultimately, we couldn’t do this show the way we’re doing it if he wasn’t excited about it and excited to play it.”

“I think we’ve found a story that honors everything that people love about the character, but in ways that are not what you expect — and yet, become more and more familiar as the show goes,” Kurtzman added. “And that’s what’s exciting. A lot has happened to Jean-Luc Picard in the intervening years [since Nemesis]. There’s been a lot going on and he’s had to deal with some new things, he’s had to deal with some old things, and both of those things kind of come colliding together.”

Star Trek: Picard is expected to debut on CBS All Access later this year.