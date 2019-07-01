Star Trek: Picard Producer on Breaking Star Trek Tradition With Show’s Title

Star Trek: Picard will break a certain Star Trek tradition. It is the first series, aside from The Original Series and The Next Generation, not to be named after the vessel or space station on which the cast members serve (Voyager, Enterprise, Deep Space Nine, etc.). Instead, it’s named after its lead character, played by Patrick Stewart. How does that affect storytelling and the role fo the show’s supporting characters in relation to Picard in the new series?

Producer Alex Kurtzman addressed that topic during an interview on Deadline’s Crew Call podcast. “It’s a great and necessary question, and it’s something that has been baked into the DNA of Picard — yes, obviously Patrick, it’s Patrick — [but] we have an unbelievable cast. And you know, the thing that I loved about the Next Gen cast is that you really could have focused any episode on any of them. I would say the same about our cast now, that it’s such an incredibly brilliant group of actors [that are] given such amazing things to do. Without spoiling anything, I think that you will feel that.”

In addition to Stewart, the new Star Trek series also stars Alison Pill, Harry Treadaway, Isa Briones, Evan Evagora, Santiago Cabrera and Michelle Hurd. Hanelle Culpepper is directing the first two episodes of the series. The third and fourth episodes of the series will be directed by Stewart’s The Next Generation co-star Jonathan Frakes.

“Eighteen years later. I think the fans are going to be thrilled and excited and surprised,” Frakes previously said of the series. “I have had the privilege of reading the first couple of episodes and I have spent some time with Patrick who is so engaged [laughs] Sorry. It’s wonderful. It’s smart. I’m excited about it. He is obviously more excited. His announcing of it at Las Vegas — which I believe was his idea —was very smart. You know he is 78, and he is going to be carrying the show on his shoulders, his considerable shoulders.”

Kurtzman is a producer on the series. Pulitzer Prize-winning author Michael Chabon serves as showrunner. “Daring, lyrical, humane, whimsical, celebrated: words that describe both Jean-Luc Picard and the literary genius of Michael Chabon,” said Kurtzman when Chabon’s appointment was announced. “Despite a laundry list of accomplishments most writers only dream of, Michael shines with the heart and soul of a Trekkie who’s finally found his dream job. We’re so fortunate to have him at the helm as we explore this next chapter in the great captain’s life.”

Star Trek: Picard is expected to premiere in late 2019 on CBS All Access.

