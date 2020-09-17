Star Trek: Picard Wins Emmy Award

✖

CBS All Access's Picard, the Star Trek: The Next Generation follow-up starring Patrick Stewart in the title role, has earned an Emmy Award for its makeup and prosthetic design. The award, given to special makeup effects department head James Robert Mackinnon, prosthetic designer Vincent Van Dyke, special makeup effects artists Richard Redlefsen, Alexei Dmit riew, and Michael Ornelaz; and prosthetic designer Neville page, was announced tonight as part of the Emmys' virtual ceremony, in lieu of the usual red carpet and live audience event. Officially the award was for the episode "Absolute Candor," which took place largely on the planet Vashti, where Picard and Raffi relocated Romulan refugees 14 years earlier.

The series had been nominated for five Emmy Awards in the categories of Oustanding Period and/or Character Hairstyling; Outstanding Period and/or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic); Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup Makeup for a Series, Limited Series, Movie or Special; Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour); and Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour).

Star Trek: Short Treks also received a nomination for Outstanding Short Form Comedy or Drama Series.

Star Trek: Picard sees Patrick Stewart reprising his role as Jean-Luc Picard from Star Trek: The Next Generation. Stewart is also an executive producer on the series, which was created by Alex Kurtzman (Star Trek: Discovery), Academy Award winner Akiva Goldsman (A Beautiful Mind), Pulitzer Prize-winning author Michael Chabon (The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier & Clay) and Kirsten Beyer.

Star Trek: Picard Season One was executive produced by Alex Kurtzman, Michael Chabon, Akiva Goldsman, Heather Kadin, Patrick Stewart, James Duff, Eugene Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth. In addition to Stewart, Star Trek: Picard stars Alison Pill (Dr. Agnes Jurati), Isa Briones (Dahj/Soji), Evan Evagora (Elnor), Michelle Hurd (Raffi Musiker), Santiago Cabrera (Cristóbal Rios), and Harry Treadaway (Narek). Special guest stars include Brent Spiner (Data), Jonathan Del Arco (Hugh), Jonathan Frakes (William Riker), Jeri Ryan (Seven of Nine), and Marina Sirtis (Deanna Troi). The series has been renewed for a second season.

Star Trek: Picard's first season is available to stream now on CBS All Access. Star Trek: Picard Season One comes to home media on October 6th. Pre-orders for the Star Trek: Picard Season One Blu-ray are live here on Amazon now. The SteelBook edition is available here at Best Buy.

