Star Trek: Prodigy Creators Confirm Which Universe It Takes Place In

When Star Trek’s first kids’ show, Star Trek: Prodigy, embarks on its maiden voyage next month, it’ll be taking a trip through various eras of Star Trek’s history. The show owes an obvious debt to Star Trek: Voyager considering the return of Kate Mulgrew as Kathryn Janeway (in hologram form) and its beginnings in the Delta Quadrant. Speaking to TrekMovie following the Star Trek Day event earlier this month, Star Trek: Prodigy showrunners Kevin and Dan Hageman say that the show isn’t limited to Voyager. It’ll include elements from Voyager‘s original era, J.J. Abrams’ cinematic reboot of the 2010s, and the streaming era of the past few years.

Showrunner Ben Hibon called it “a blender,” while Dan Hageman said, “I don’t think these kids are going on an adventure through one era. These kids are going to go through an adventure with dabs of a lot of it.” However, heading off any conspiracy theorists, they confirmed that the show takes place in the same Prime Universe of every other Star Trek television series.

“Yes, in the Prime Universe,” Kevin Hageman said. “When we started, we wanted to have a very big cinematic scope. And part of that was for Dan and I, our introduction to Star Trek was through the movies. Wrath of Khan was our first way in. And so I think you’ll see big drama, big scope in our animated series. I would say it’s very influenced by the movies, if anything.”

Hibon adds, “With the kids, it’s really a rediscovery of Trek. They’re discovering Trek, so we’re discovering Trek with them, or doing it again. And so we wanted to start from a place where we could imagine a mysterious corner of the universe and then just drawback and travel back to Trek.”

Star Trek: Prodigy will follow a motley crew of young aliens who must figure out how to work together while navigating a greater galaxy searching for a better future. These six young outcasts know nothing about the ship they have commandeered – a first in the history of the Star Trek franchise. Over their adventures together, they will each be introduced to Starfleet and the ideals it represents.

Mulgrew leads Star Trek: Prodigy‘s voice cast, reprising her role from Star Trek: Voyager. The rest of the cast includes Rylee Alazraqui, Brett Gray, Angus Imrie, Jason Mantzoukas, Ella Purnell, Dee Bradley Baker, John Noble, and Jimmi Simpson.

Star Trek: Prodigy premieres with a one-hour debut episode on Paramount+ on October 28th.