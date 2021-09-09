Star Trek: Prodigy: New Trailer, Key Art Reveal Premiere Date

During Wednesday’s Star Trek Day live streaming event, Paramount+ released the official trailer and key art for the upcoming animated kids’ series Star Trek: Prodigy. The official trailer offers the first look at Kate Mulgrew’s Janeway hologram in action aboard the brand new ship USS . Executive producers Kevin and Dan Hageman revealed the trailer and key art during the series panel. They also announced that the series would premiere on Thursday, October 28th, with a one-hour premiere episode exclusively on Paramount+. In addition to the producers, the panel features voice cast members Brett Gray and Dee Bradley Baker and director and co-executive producer Ben Hibon, with moderator Mica Burton.

The Star Trek: Prodigy panel and all Star Trek Day celebration panels are available to live-stream for free at StarTrek.com/Day and on Paramount+ and Paramount+’s Twitch page in the U.S. The Star Trek Day panel schedule can is available at StarTrek.com/Day. After their initial airing, the panels will be available on-demand on Paramount+’s YouTube Channel and Paramount+.

https://youtu.be/EBE7d8sH5Rg

Star Trek: Prodigy is produced by the Nickelodeon Animation Studio and CBS Studios’ Eye Animation Production. Emmy Award winners Kevin and Dan Hageman (Trollhunters, Ninjago) developed the CG-animated series, the first Star Trek series aimed at younger viewers. The show will follow a motley crew of young aliens who must figure out how to work together while navigating a greater galaxy searching for a better future. These six young outcasts know nothing about the ship they have commandeered – a first in the history of the Star Trek franchise. Over the course of their adventures together, they will each be introduced to Starfleet and the ideals it represents.

Mulgrew leads Star Trek: Prodigy‘s voice cast, reprising her role from Star Trek: Voyager. The rest of the cast includes Rylee Alazraqui, Brett Gray, Angus Imrie, Jason Mantzoukas, Ella Purnell, Dee Bradley Baker, John Noble, and Jimmi Simpson.

Star Trek: Prodigy comes from CBS’ Eye Animation Productions and Nickelodeon Animation Studio, led by President of Animation Ramsey Naito, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment. Alex Kurtzman, Heather Kadin, Katie Krentz, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers alongside co-showrunners Kevin and Dan Hageman. Ben Hibon directs, co-executive produces, and serves as the creative lead of the all-new animated series. Aaron Baiers also serves as co-executive producer. Star Trek: Prodigy is distributed by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group.

Star Trek: Prodigy will debut on Paramount+ on October 28th.