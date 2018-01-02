John Cho Wants in on Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Star Trek’

Star Trek fans were rocked with a pretty unique piece of news late last year, when it was revealed that a Quentin Tarantino-directed entry in the franchise is currently in development. While much of that project is still a mystery, it sounds like one of the franchise’s current stars would be willing to join it.

During a recent interview with Larry King Now, John Cho was asked about the upcoming installment of the franchise, which was announced to be in the works back in December. As Cho revealed, he has no idea if he will be involved with the project, but he would like to see what sort of challenge it brings.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I don’t know. I hope so.” Cho explained. “I think he’s brilliant.”

Seeing as Cho is known for playing the mild-mannered Hikaru Sulu in the past three Star Trek films, it’s safe to say that placing his character in the context of an R-rated Tarantino Trek film would be pretty unique. But according to Cho, that would be some of the fun of it.

“I would like to do some Quentin Tarantino dialogue as Sulu,” Cho revealed.

A lot is still unknown about Tarantino’s Star Trek project, which recently found a screenwriter in The Revenant‘s Mark L. Smith. Some have theorized that the movie will divert from the original proposed idea for Star Trek 4, which would have seen the Enterprise crew teaming up with Kirk’s (Chris Pine) father, George Kirk (Chris Hemsworth).

No matter exactly what the future holds for Trek, Cho told Larry King that being in the franchise has given him a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

“Me and my little brother used to pretend that we flew spaceships, as a kid.” Cho added. “As all little boys did. So when you come on the set of the Enterprise, it awakens all of those childlike feelings. And it’s to scale and it’s huge and you grew up on it, it was on television. So it is a very unique acting opportunity.”

Quentin Tarantino’s Star Trek movie does not currently have a release date.