Simon Pegg Doesn’t Know If He’s in Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Star Trek’

The Star Trek film franchise is coming out of hibernation. Two films are in development. One is to be directed by SJ Clarkson and will continue the voyages of the Kelvin timeline Enterprise crew.

The other film is based on a pitch by Quentin Tarantino, who may or may not direct the film. In fact, Star Trek Beyond star and co-writer Simon Pegg says the casts knows nothing is known about Tarantino’s Star Trek, and that he’s not even sure if he’s in it.

“No, well – we don’t know anything about it,” Pegg told Moviefone in an interview. “Because they know that we’ll get asked about it all the time and they protect us from ourselves. I know as much as you do. I just know that Quentin came in with an idea and I’m excited to see what fruit that bears. I know there was some kind of consternation from the fans. But he’s a devoted Star Trek fan and an incredibly gifted filmmaker, so I can’t think of anything more exciting than him having a crack at it.”

Pegg has revealed previously that Tarantino shared his idea for a Star Trek movie with him and Nick Frost during the duo’s early days in Hollywood.

“I have a vague memory of him talking about it years and years ago,” Pegg said. “He sort of adopted me and Nick [Frost]. He was so lovely to us and we hung out at his place and watched loads of films and I am sure he mentioned that. I am sure it is an idea that he has hung onto for some time. But, I don’t know and [producer JJ Abrams] hasn’t told us.”

How closely the currently in development pitch resembles that idea is unknown. There have been rumors that Tarantino’s pitch will be used to launch a new Star Trek movie series set apart from the series that Pegg has been involved with. Whether that means expanding the Kelvin timeline, returning to the prime timeline, or creating an entirely new Star Trek universe for Tarantino to play in is unclear.

The first three Kelvin timeline Star Trek movies – Star Trek, Star Trek Into Darkness, and Star Trek Beyond – are all available now on home media. Star Trek 4 still does not have a production start or release date. It is unclear how Tarantino’s Star Trek fits into the production schedule.