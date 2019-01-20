‘Star Trek: Short Treks’ Now Streaming on Netflix in International Markets

Star Trek: Short Treks is now available to Star Trek fans around the world.

Star Trek: Short Treks can now be found on Netflix in the same international markets where the streaming service carries Star Trek: Discovery. All four shorts in the series can be found in the “Trailers and More” tab of the Discovery section.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Star Trek: Short Treks is a series of four short films, each about 15 minutes long. The episodes mostly focus on characters from Star Trek: Discovery. They debuted monthly on CBS All Access in the United States and on Space and Crave in Canada, but were not available on Netflix until now.

If you haven’t seen Short Treks yet, here are the synopses for all four episodes:

“Runaway” – Onboard the U.S.S. Discovery, Ensign Tilly (Mary Wiseman) encounters an unexpected visitor in need of help. However, this unlikely pair may have more in common than meets the eye. Written by Jenny Lumet and Alex Kurtzman. Directed by Maja Vrvilo.

“Calypso” – After waking up in an unfamiliar sickbay, Craft (Aldis Hodge) finds himself on board a deserted ship, and his only companion and hope for survival is an A.I. computer interface. Teleplay by Michael Chabon. Story by Sean Cochran and Michael Chabon. Directed by Olatunde Osunsanmi.

“The Brightest Star” – Before he was the first Kelpien to join Starfleet, Saru (Doug Jones) lived a simple life on his home planet of Kaminar with his father and sister. Young Saru, full of ingenuity and a level of curiosity uncommon among his people, yearns to find out what lies beyond his village, leading him on an unexpected path. Written by Bo Yeon Kim & Erika Lippoldt. Directed by Douglas Aarniokoski.

“The Escape Artist” – Harry Mudd (Rainn Wilson), back to his old tricks of stealing and double-dealing, finds himself in a precarious position aboard a hostile ship – just in time to try out his latest con. Written by Michael McMahan. Directed by Rainn Wilson.

At least two more Short Treks, both animated, are in the works. The shorts are expected to be released in the summer, following the second season of Star Trek: Discovery.

Have you seen Star Trek: Short Treks yet? What did you think? Which episode was your favorite? Let us know in the comments!

Star Trek: Discovery returned for its second season last week. New Star Trek: Discovery episodes become available to stream Thursdays at 8:30 p.m. ET on CBS All Access.