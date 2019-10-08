New Star Trek: Short Treks Trailer Is on the Hunt for Tribbles

Star Trek: Short Treks is back. The new series of Short Treks premiered with the surprise debut of “Q&A” on Saturday. CBS All Access has now released the trailer for the next installment of the series, “The Trouble With Edward.” The episode stars Rosa Salazar (Alita: Battle Angel, Bird Box) as a new Starfleet captain and H. Jon Benjamin (Archer, Bob’s Burgers) as a Starfleet science officer studying tribbles. The episode is written by Graham Wagner, and directed by Daniel Gray Longino. The synopsis for the episode reads, “Newly minted Captain Lynne Lucero (Rosa Salazar) is excited to take command of the U.S.S. Cabot, until she meets Edward Larkin (H. Jon Benjamin), an ornery scientist who believes he has found a revolutionary new use for tribbles…” You can watch the trailer above.

Star Trek: Short Treks are approximately 10-15 minute standalone short stories that spotlight key themes and characters from Star Trek: Discovery and the growing Star Trek universe. New episodes of Star Trek: Short Treks will debut on CBS All Access on the second Thursday of each month, starting with “The Trouble with Edward” on Thursday, October 10th. Fans will also get two new episodes in December, both arriving on Thursday, December 12th.

The full schedule for upcoming installments of Star Trek: Short Treks on CBS All Access follows:

“Q&A” – available to stream now

“The Trouble with Edward” – Thursday, October 10th

“Ask Not” – Thursday, November 14th

“The Girl Who Made the Stars” – Thursday, December 12th

“Ephraim and Dot” – Thursday, December 12th

“Children of Mars” – Thursday, January 9th

The first season of Star Trek: Short Treks consisted of four episodes used as lead-ins to the second season of Star Trek: Discovery. At the TCA Winter 2019 Press Tour, Kurtzman said he hoped to continue with them and that they may be applied to upcoming series outside of Discovery.

“I’d love to expand beyond,” Kurtzman tells ComicBook.com. “I mean, Discovery has been the foundation. [The first season of Short Treks] was a test. We wanted to see if they worked, and they ended up working really well. And so, the idea that we can apply those to all of our shows. Maybe we’ll do one before Picard. Maybe we’ll do one before Section 31. Maybe we’ll do one before the animated, just so that we can start getting audiences talking and thinking about what we’re doing, and setting up mysteries. That’s the other really fun thing about those is we get to set up these mysteries that play out over the course of the season.”

Are you excited about the return of Star Trek: Short Treks? Let us know in the comments. “Q&A” is now streaming on CBS All Access.