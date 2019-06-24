Star Trek: Spock and Number One to Return in Short Treks

It looks like a big gift is coming for the Star Trek fandom. With Star Trek: Discovery between seasons, the team at CBS are hoping to keep fans entertained with a slew of new Short Treks. And thanks to some keen-eyed fans, evidence is mounting that one such short will star two favorite characters.

Recently, Trek Movie helped bring attention to the sly details slipped by fans about Short Treks. Fans have known the miniseries was set to get new episodes this year after producer Alex Kurtzman let fans in on the secret. Now, it turns out director Mark Pellington is overseeing one of them, and it seems to feature both Spock and Number One.

Fans spotted this detail when Pellington moved to social media to tease his work on Short Treks. The franchise newcomer posted two photos on Instagram about the project, and one of them saw the filmmaker posing alongside Ethan Peck and Rebecca Romijn.

Of course, fans will be able to recognize these stars easily. Peck is the latest actor to play Spock for the Star Trek franchise while Romijn oversaw Number One in the latest season of Star Trek: Discovery. The pair became favorites with fans, and netizens asked time and again for them to get a spin-off alongside Captain Pike. But as it looks now, this upcoming Short Treks will likely be about the two righthand officers alone.

The episode, which appears to be tentatively titled “Chaos Theory”, is poised to fulfill a wish fans have had. Not only have fans been vocal about the wishes to see Peck revisit Spock, and it seems Short Treks will make that happen. The half-Vulcan’s leading role here alongside Number One will make for a fascinating short, and its story is one which Kurtzman may have teased before.

After all, the Star Trek coordinator did say in a previous interview his team wanted to find a way to bring Spock back aboard the Enterprise.

“I would be remiss in saying you’re going to see Spock again on Discovery because we’ve obviously jumped so far into the future that it wouldn’t make sense… but the the idea of bringing Ethan [Peck] back, and Anson [Mount] and Rebecca [Romijn] and the Enterprise, I mean, we loved it so much, that to find a way to do that is definitely something we’re thinking about a lot.”

So, are you excited about this upcoming Star Trek short? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!