‘Star Trek Discovery’ Star Sonequea Martin-Green Might Have Spoiled the Picard Series’ Title

Details on the new Picard series headed to CBS All Access have been few thus far, but Star Trek: Discovery star Sonequea Martin-Green may have just spoiled the series’ title.

In a recent interview, Martin-Green sat down with Larry King to talk about Discovery as well as the expansion of the Star Trek television universe and when King asked her about Patrick Stewart’s return to Trek, her answer may have been very telling.

“[Patrick Stewart] is helming his own Star Trek. It’s going to be called Picard,” Martin-Green said. “He announced his comeback recently and it was, goodness, the response was amazing. People are really happy, including me.”

Now, as TrekMovie notes, Martin-Green’s comments to King aren’t the first time some variation of Picard has come up in connection with Stewart’s series. The name has come up as a potential working title for the series which would make sense given its association with the beloved Trek character. Of course, there’s also the fact that Discovery and the upcoming Picard series have overlapping creative teams so it’s not impossible that Martin-Green may in fact know the title.

Questions about the title aside, what we do know about the series is pretty interesting. In a recent appearance on The Graham Norton Show, Stewart revealed exactly when the series will take place.

“Exactly 19 years in the future, which was ho time has passed since the last time I put on my spacesuit…for the television series,” Stewart said.

With the final episode of Star Trek: The Next Generation, “All Good Things”, having taken place in the year 2370, that would put the new series taking place in 2389, two years after a supernova destroyed Romulus in 2387 — an event that Kurtzman has said will have a big impact on Picard’s life. It’s something that makes sense as Stewart’s last performance as Picard was in Star Trek: Nemesis, which was set in 2379 and saw Picard and the crew foil a coup against the Romulan Senate.

“Well, I’ll tell you the first thing we all said is it has to feel grounded,” Kurtzman said at the TCA Winter 2019 Press Tour of how the series will approach a post-Nemesis Star Trek Universe . “No matter what choices we’re making about portraying the future, it has to feel grounded, because I think one of the things people have loved so much about Next Gen is that it is a very emotional, thoughtful, grounded piece of entertainment. And the easy thing to do is come up with crazy floating skyscrapers, and all the clichés of science fiction, and we’ve tried to avoid that across the board. So, in the production design, in the look of it, in the feel of it, it’s always about the small intimate personal details that you can still connect to now even though it’s taking place so far in the future.”

The new Picard series will debut on CBS All Access in late 2019.