Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Showrunner Confirms Khan Connection

A member of the Enterprise crew in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is somehow connected to Khan Noonien Singh. Fans have wondered about this ever since a previously released video introduced series regular Christina Chong as La’an Noonien-Singh. During Tuesday’s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds panel at the TCA Press Tour, co-creator and co-showrunner Akiva Goldsman confirmed the connection and that it will be further addressed throughout Strange New Worlds‘ first season. “She’s related to Khan, for sure, and the deal will unfold,” Goldsman said. “We don’t want to bring folks into the show to be splashy. We want to dig deeply into characters that are part of our ensemble and then, obviously, we’re open to getting our arms … but right now, what you see is what you get.”

At this point in time, Khan should be in cryosleep aboard the USS Botany Bay with years to go before Captain James T. Kirk finds and wakes him, and even more years between then and his rematch with Kirk in Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, which turns 40 this year. Goldsman also touched on the show’s approach to the existing Star Trek canon during the panel.

“Within reason, we try to adhere to canon as much as possible,” Goldsman said, before adding that they “body English” if it’s necessary to maintain the drama. His fellow Strange New Worlds co-showrunner Alonso Myers added, “We take canon very seriously on the show because we don’t want to break it, but we also want to have fun with it.”

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds brings back fan-favorite stars Star Trek: Discovery Season 2: Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Number One, and Ethan Peck as Science Officer Spock. The series will follow Pike, Spock, and Number One before Captain Kirk boarded the USS Enterprise, as they explore new worlds across the galaxy.

On Star Trek Day, Paramount+ released a first look at Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. The video featured Mount as Captain Christopher Pike wearing a newly designed gold Starfleet uniform reminiscent of the uniform worn by Captain James T Kirk in Star Trek: The Original Series. It also showed Pike sitting in the USS Enterprise‘s captain’s chair.

Akiva Goldsman wrote Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ premiere episode, based on a story by Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet. Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers are co-showrunners, with Goldsman also directing the premiere. Goldsman, Kurtzman, and Lumet serve as executive producers, along with Alonso Myers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, and Aaron Baiers. CBS Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment produce the series.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will premiere on May 5th on Paramount+.