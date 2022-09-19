Star Trek: Strange New Worlds - The Illyrian Enigma Announced

Star Trek fans are eagerly waiting for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2, but IDW Publishing has announced a new comic book series that will help tide them over until then. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will make its comics debut (though its versions of Pike, Spock, and Number One appeared in Star Trek: Discovery – Aftermath previously) in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds – The Illyrian Enigma, a new series set between the show's first and second seasons. Picking up where Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' first season finale left off, with Una arrested for her genetic modifications, The Illyrian Enigma sees Capt. Pike pursuing proof of Una's innocents.

The series comes from the writing team of Kirsten Beyer and Mike Johnson, who have together helmed all of the tie-ins to the current Star Trek live-action series, and artist Megan Levens, who recently drew Star Trek: The Mirror Wars – Troi. Here's the synopsis for the first issue, releasing in December:

"Journey to new reaches in this exclusive comic tie-in set between seasons one and two of fan-favorite Paramount+ series Strange New Worlds! With Una accused of unlawful genetic modification by Starfleet, Captain Pike sets out in search of evidence that could prove her innocence. From the mighty pens of Trek duo Kirsten Beyer and Mike Johnson (Picard-Stargazer, Discovery-Adventures in the 32nd Century, Light of Kahless, and more!) with art by Megan Levens (Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Star Trek: The Mirror War-Troi).

The Illyrian Enigma is the second announced piece of tie-in media for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, though it will be the first published. It precedes Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: The High Country, the upcoming novel written by John Jackson Miller, who previously wrote the Star Trek: Discovery novel The Enterprise War, also featuring Strange New Worlds' Pike, Spock, and Number One.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds – The Illyrian Enigma goes on sale on December 21st. The official solicitation text follows. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 1 is streaming now on Paramount+.