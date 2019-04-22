‘Star Trek: Discovery – Aftermath’ Announced

Star Trek: Discovery will dig deeper into Spock’s relationship with Michael Burnham in a new miniseries from IDW Publishing. Star Trek: Discovery – Aftermath us a three-issue comic book miniseries from writers Kirsten Beyer and Mike Johnson and artist Tony Shasteen. The series takes place after the surprising events of Star Trek: Discovery‘s second season finale, focusing on Spock as he deals with the loss of his sister.

According to StarTrek.com, the series finds Capt. Christopher Pike and High Chancellor L’Rell trying to solidify the tenuous peace between the United Federation of Planets and the Klingons Empire. Meanwhile, Spock discovers new mysteries surrounding his sister that need to be investigated.

“The new series shows how Pike, Spock, L’Rell, and the rest of the cast deal with the fallout from the mind-blowing events of Season Two,” Johnson said in a statement. “And we couldn’t be happier that Tony Shasteen is beaming back onboard for this story!”

“To be able to follow up on the huge status-quo shift presented in that finale is a dream come true, especially with a team as talented as Kirsten, Mike, and Tony,” said IDW editor Chase Marotz. “In terms of fitting into the broader universe presented in Discovery, this new series is perhaps our most essential yet, and I can’t wait for everybody to see what we’ve got in store for them.”

Many fans are petitioning for Pike, Spock, and Number One to get their own television spinoff of Discovery. Those fans may find comfort in the new comic featuring Discovery’s interpretations of those characters. As for the possibility of a TV spinoff happening, Star Trek producer Alex Kurtzman has said that he’s heard and noted their calls for a spinoff.

“The fans have been heard,” Kurtzman says. “Anything is possible in the world of Trek. I would love to bring back that crew more than anything. It was a huge risk for us. One of the most gratifying things is to see how deeply the fans have embraced Pike, Spock, Number One and the Enterprise. The idea of getting to tell more stories with them would be a delight for all of us.”

Anson Mount, who played Pike on Discovery, responded to the calls for a spinoff on social media. “I am humbled and deeply touched by this amount of love,” Mount wrote on Facebook. “I have NEVER received such gratitude. Please know that my own gratitude at having been given the opportunity to walk in Captain Pike’s boots is equaled only by that which I feel for the Trek family’s devotion. Seriously, thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

