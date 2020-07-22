Star Trek: The Cruise V Delayed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

✖

Star Trek: The Cruise has announced it is rescheduling its 5th annual cruise to February 26-March 5, 2022. The move comes amid concerns about the continuing coronavirus pandemic. The 2022 cruise will sail aboard Royal Caribbean’s Mariner of the Seas, a recently renovated ship that will become "a Star Trek Universe at sea." All of the actors previously scheduled for the 2021 cruise will be aboard, including George Takei (Sulu) and Walter Koenig (Chekov) of Star Trek: The Original Series, as well as stars every other iteration of the Star Trek television franchise. Fans will depart from Port Canaveral, Florida for Nassau, Bahamas; San Juan, Puerto Rico, and St. Maarten. The Cruise will include Star Trek-themed shows, events, activities, and parties each day and night, including performances by stars and the chance to interact with them.

In addition to Takei and Koenig will be, the Star Trek: The Cruise V guest list includes:

Jonathan Frakes

Marina Sirtis

Gates McFadden

Denise Crosby

John de Lancie

Terry Farrell

Alexander Siddig

Nana Visitor

Max Grodénchik

Robert Picardo

Ethan Phillips

Garrett Wang

John Billingsley

Connor Trinneer

Anthony Montgomery

Anthony Rapp

And more to be added

“We are committed to helping our entire universe remain safe and have been working closely with the cruise industry to make sure the health of our guests, actors and staff come before everything else,” says Greg Laubach, Executive Director, Business Development at Entertainment Cruise Productions in a press release. “We’re especially grateful to all of the Star Trek actors who were originally planning on joining the 2021 sailing and will all be onboard in 2022. We can’t wait to see all of you again.”

Under license by ViacomCBS Consumer Products, Star Trek: The Cruise is a weeklong Caribbean trip offers a means to engage with Star Trek celebrities. It offers:

One-of-a-kind nightly shows presented by Star Trek actors

Star-studded panel discussions

Star Trek movies and episodes at the pool deck theater

Costume parties and cosplay competitions

More than a dozen bars, restaurants, clubs, and lounges will get a Federation Refit to create the ultimate Star Trek amusement park at sea

Mariner of the Seas’ $120 million revitalization includes the new Sky Pad virtual-reality bungee trampoline, FlowRider surf simulator, and Playmakers Sports Bar & Arcade, as well as new dining options and upgraded accommodations.

Cabin prices start at $1,600 per person, including admission to all performances, interviews, parties, and meals. More information is available at www.StarTrekTheCruise.com, by calling (844-335-6515), or by following the hashtag #StarTrekCruise on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram in the coming months.

